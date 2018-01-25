Tori Ramen chef/owner taking over former Victory 44 space in north Minneapolis

The gastropub closed last summer after a decade in north Minneapolis, and on Thursday its replacement was unveiled: a new venture from Jason Dorweiler, the co-owner/chef at St. Paul's celebrated Tori Ramen.

Dorweiler plans to open a similar concept in the next couple months at N. 44th Avenue & Penn Avenue N., North News reports. The building's purpose will be twofold: half full-service restaurant, half noodle production house.

"We’re excited to produce a product that is completely house-made and to bring ourselves to north Minneapolis," Dorweiler tells North News. "The neighborhood was already a big fan of Victory 44. We want to keep that going."

If diners in the Victory neighborhood are anything like those along Selby Avenue, they'll love whatever Tori-esque destination emerges, as the noodle shop won Best Ramen from City Pages in 2017. Tori reopened this month after repairing damage sustained from fire in December.

Erick Harcey, the former chef at Victory 44, announced plans last year to move Upton 43, his critically acclaimed/currently homeless Nordic hotspot, to Minneapolis' North Loop.