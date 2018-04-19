Tori 44 is now up and running in north Minneapolis

After announcing in January that St. Paul's Tori Ramen would debut a second location in Minneapolis—part noodle production house, part restaurant—chef Jason Dorweiler has officially (softly) opened the doors of Tori 44.

That's according to a Facebook post from the restaurant yesterday, and to a few very delicious-looking Instagram photos from those who have already dropped in.

Tori 44 takes its moniker from the north Minneapolis neighborhood—Victory—and the former tenant of its building at N. 44th Avenue and Penn Avenue N.: Victory 44.

"The Victory 44 name is an homage to the location and its people," Dorweiler told City Pages last month. “But yes, it’s also an homage to [Victory 44] too. They did wonders with the space and food they served ... we want to keep that spirit alive by doing our best to put out an upscale product.”

Tori 44's Facebook post says that a grand opening is in the works; until then, they'll be open for lunch from 11 to 2, and dinner from 4 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday, they'll stay open until 11.

As for what you'll eat at Tori 2.0, looks like goat mushroom rice, a riff on a Taiwanese beef noodle soup, and plenty of vegetarian entrees are on the menu. (Also: desserts!)

Tori 44

2203 44th Ave. N., Minneapolis