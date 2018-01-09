Today's your last day to eat at Maverick's Roast Beef

Those beefy delights earned them quite the loyal following. But if you want to wrap your mouth 'round one of these conventional-sandwich-wisdom defying wonders, this is your final shot. Today's the last day for Maverick's, as reported by Eater Twin Cities yesterday.

"Regretfully, after many years, Maverick's will be closing its doors on Tuesday, January 9th 2018," a Facebook post from the Mavs team reads. "We are very grateful to our loyal customers who [have] supported us over the years and we hope to see you one last time."

Beloved not only for its flavors but for its affordability, in an almost entirely unheard-of move, the sandwich shop actually dropped prices in 2015. “I want it to be more affordable and family-friendly," owner Bret Hazlett told the Pioneer Press at the time. "This change should also should expedite our line quicker too, during the rush.”

No promises that the wait will be brief today, as folks stop in for their final briskets and BBQ beef. Maverick's is open from 11 a.m. 'til 8 p.m.

Maverick's

1746 N. Lexington Ave., Roseville