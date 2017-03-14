Tinto Cocina + Cantina is leaving Uptown Minneapolis and heading south

The cantina will trek southeast to 50th and Penn, kitty-corner to longtime Italian eating institution Broders' in the old Bead Monkey storefront. Illingworth-Penichot and her chef-husband Thierry Penichot want to create a more intimate space with more entrees and an expanded wine list.

Illingworth-Penichot also owned the late Bin Wine Bar in St. Paul's Lowertown, and says she misses the emphasis of wine in the dining experience. She thinks the new neighborhood will be more conducive to the format.

In addition to wine and Mexican eats, expect to see a subtle French influence on the menu, as Penichot is a Normandy native and has been working as a chef since he was old enough to hold a knife. He's a classically trained chef, but the pair are clear that the new Tinto will not be a fine dining place.

They’ll be keeping their signature items, including top-notch tacos with freshly made tortillas and their out-out-this-world pernil, a Caribbean braised pork dish served over plantains.

Tinto Cocina + Cantina will close its Lyndale location by the end of March, and an undisclosed new tenant will be moving in. The new Tinto opens around the end of April or beginning of May.

4953 Penn Ave. S.

tintompls.com