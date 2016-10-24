City Pages

Tim Horton’s first Twin Cities location opens next month

Monday, October 24, 2016 by Mecca Bos in Food & Drink
Get your jargon down and order a "Double Double" and some "Timbits" to look like a total Tim Horton's pro. Hiroko Masuike

Like its American cousins Dunkin' Donuts and Krispy Kreme, Tim Horton’s is considered the final word in sugary breakfast and fast coffee by some donut lovers.

If you’re among them, rejoice.

The Canadian company will open a store at the Mall of America next month, though they’ve been mum on exact dates.

In additon to donuts, breakfast sandwiches, and coffee, the chain serves up their famous “Double Double,” a coffee with double sugar and double cream. Order it with your “Timbits” (donut holes) and you’ll look like a complete pro.

Watch for your new favorite morning pit stop sometime in November, Level 2 East near the Rotunda.

