Tim Horton’s first Twin Cities location opens next month

The Canadian company will open a store at the Mall of America next month, though they’ve been mum on exact dates.

In additon to donuts, breakfast sandwiches, and coffee, the chain serves up their famous “Double Double,” a coffee with double sugar and double cream. Order it with your “Timbits” (donut holes) and you’ll look like a complete pro.

Watch for your new favorite morning pit stop sometime in November, Level 2 East near the Rotunda.

