It's why we made this list -- to inspire you to get out and mark the end of one trash year and welcome... well, let’s be honest, what will likely be another trash year (just with fewer gross dudes in positions of power).

Knock back a tiki drink, bask in a little French elegance, or savor some mochi -- however you want to ring in 2018, we’ve got you covered.

Saint Dinette

For a relaxed New Year’s Eve, head to Lowertown's Saint Dinette. They’ll be serving their usual full menu plus a few specials to mark the holiday. “Think Happy Meal but @chefadameaton style,” according to Instagram. Do we get a toy with our meal? Call 651-800-1415 for reservations.

261 E. Fifth St., St. Paul

St. Genevieve

St. Genevieve is throwing it back to Paris in the 1970s. (We can only hope the disco balls on the event page translate to real life.) Tickets for the five-course Nouvelle Cuisine-inspired dinner run $98 a person, whether you sit at the bar or a table. Wine pairings and menu supplements are extra. But even without them, you’ll have chilled king crab and lamb on the bone, so tuck in! Snag your tickets here.

5003 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis

Psycho Suzi’s

Yes, this party might be fueled more by tiki drinks than food, but those tiny parasols aren’t going to open themselves. Get to Psycho Suzi’s on New Year’s Eve for cocktails, dance music spun by DJs Brownie and Strangelove, a photo booth, and a Champagne toast. Tickets are $45 a pop and are available here.

1900 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis

PinKU

How do you feel about gyoza and crispy shrimp? Seared salmon and champagne? You’ll get all that and more at PinKU’s New Year’s Eve dinner. Treat yourself to tasty Japanese fare with cocktails, bubbles, and mochi for $40. Send your reservation request to [email protected] for one of three seatings (5 p.m., 7 p.m., or 9 p.m.).

20 University Ave., Minneapolis

Bar Brigade

You have more than one night to sample Bar Brigade’s New Year’s Eve menu. From December 29-31, they’ll be serving selections from their usual menu alongside special dishes (the chocolate torte with cherries sounds terrific). See the menu and make reservations here.

470 Cleveland Ave. S., St. Paul

Spoon and Stable

Spoon and Stable is rolling out special New Year’s Eve tasting menus for their chef’s counter and general seating. First seatings are $125 per person for a five-course menu, while prices for the second seating and eight-course menu move up to $180. No details on what might be served, but come on -- it’s Gavin Kaysen. Tickets can be reserved here.

211 N. First St., Minneapolis

Can Can Wonderland

Celebrate New Year’s Eve Eve at Can Can Wonderland. On December 30, DJ Shannon Blowtorch is in the house as a part of their "Sexy Alien Vaudeville Experience." (Come back the next night for the usual Can Can festivities.) Dance the night away, and get that boozy slushy you’ve been eyeing all year. Details are here.

755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 004, St. Paul