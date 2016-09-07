Tickets for Ramen Attack 2016 are on sale now

On Sunday, September 25, Zen Box Izakaya takes over the Mill City Museum. In addition to an impressive lineup of our own local ramen talent, this year's event will feature national and internationally known ramen chefs including Tomoharu Shono and Abram Plaut from Mensho in Tokyo and San Francisco; and Ivan Orkin of Ivan Ramen in Tokyo and New York.

Tickets are $45. Go here to purchase and find more information and details about the event.

Ramen Attack 2016

noon to 5 p.m.

Mill City Museum

704 2nd St. Minneapolis

612-341-7555

millcitymuseum.org/ramen-attack-2016