Tickets for Meritage's 6th annual Oysterfest are now on sale

Autumn is also the beginning of peak oyster season, when cold waters fatten the flesh of oysters and render them perfect for the plate.

For the past five years, Meritage has taken this opportunity to roll out a rollicking party in the street, European style, celebrating the bivalve and giving us cause to celebrate life's finer things.

The 6th annual Oysterfest is coming up on Sunday, October 16 from noon to 6 p.m. and tickets are now on sale.

Summit Brewing Company will be on hand with a limited production Oyster Stout available only that day, and pairing stations will be available to taste oysters with a selection of beer, wine, and cocktails.

The “celebrity chef shucking contest" will feature Mike Brown from Travail along with Bryan Hernandez of Meritage.

There will be live music by the Southside Aces and Jaedyn James & the Hunger.

And, just in case your're hungry for something other than oysters, there will also be a full menu of seafood shack standards, including burgers, lobster rolls, fried clams, wings, oyster po'boys, and more.

In addition to the always popular Oyster School, this year's fest will debut a new “birth of an oyster” tent, featuring photographs and displays detailing the birth and cultivation methods used by the farms.

Tickets range from $36 to $120 and can be purchased here.

Meritage

410 Saint Peter St., St. Paul

652-222-5670

meritage-stp.com