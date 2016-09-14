This year’s Iron Fork is a Taco Throwdown and tickets are on pre-sale now!

Now, most anyone with a random pantry and an eye trained on the Food Network can do it.

But you know what never goes out of fashion? Tacos! You love tacos, we love tacos, and chefs love tacos, and all of us taco lovers are going to converge upon International Market Square on Thursday, November 3, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There, we shall watch as some of our finest chefs duke it out taco-a-taco style using a surprise ingredient (you know we had to) revealed by Whole Foods.

As always, top mixologists will battle for the title of Absolut Mixologist.

Tickets are on sale now. Here’s a sneak peek of the chef roster, with more TBD:

Chef Miguel Pulacho, El Burrito Mercado

Chef Alejandro Castillon , Sonora Grill

Chef Jorge Jashimoto, Bar Luchador

Chef Drew Ledo, Jefe: Urban Hacienda

City Pages Iron Fork presented by Coldwell Banker Burnet

Thursday, November 3, 2016

VIP 6 p.m. | General Admission 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

International Market Square

21+

Purchase tickets.

