This year’s Iron Fork is a Taco Throwdown and tickets are on pre-sale now!
When City Pages started Iron Fork 11 long years ago, the cooking-as-competition game was fresh and new. Opening a blind basket to find a few strange ingredients and then figuring out to do with them was revolutionary.
Now, most anyone with a random pantry and an eye trained on the Food Network can do it.
But you know what never goes out of fashion? Tacos! You love tacos, we love tacos, and chefs love tacos, and all of us taco lovers are going to converge upon International Market Square on Thursday, November 3, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
There, we shall watch as some of our finest chefs duke it out taco-a-taco style using a surprise ingredient (you know we had to) revealed by Whole Foods.
As always, top mixologists will battle for the title of Absolut Mixologist.
Tickets are on sale now. Here’s a sneak peek of the chef roster, with more TBD:
Chef Miguel Pulacho, El Burrito Mercado
Chef Alejandro Castillon , Sonora Grill
Chef Jorge Jashimoto, Bar Luchador
Chef Drew Ledo, Jefe: Urban Hacienda
City Pages Iron Fork presented by Coldwell Banker Burnet
Thursday, November 3, 2016
VIP 6 p.m. | General Admission 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
International Market Square
21+
Purchase tickets.
Check us out on Facebook.
Tag us on Twitter: #CPironfork
Comments
More from Food & Drink
Sponsor Content