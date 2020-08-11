"It’s not an easy decision, but we feel it’s the right one," TC's owners wrote in a farewell Facebook post. "We’re excited to finish strong and spend this last month we you all. Think of it as a goodbye tour. We really appreciate all of you and all the support you’ve given us over the last six and a half years. We love you all very much. "

Launched in 2014 by former Jimmy John's workers, Taco Cat specializes in delivering street tacos via bike throughout south Minneapolis. The punk-rock, palindromic taco shop parlayed that success into a Midtown Global Market stand and food truck.

Taco Cat won our coveted Best Drunk Food prize back in 2016 and, interestingly, our Best Cure for a Hangover award one year prior. Click here to revisit our '16 feature on how they mastered the taco/burrito/nacho delivery biz.

You can still score Taco Cat — either delivery, takeout from MGM, or truckside — from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday... for another six or so weeks.

COVID-19, which we'll go on record as saying also sucks, of course, is devastating the already fragile local restaurant industry.