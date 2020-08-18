That's what Dylan Dierking is experiencing as he hauls ass over the waters of White Bear Lake on his Sea-Doo, delivering meals to delighted, smartphone-hoisting customers.

“I would say 90 percent of the time people have their cameras on and they’re filming me as I’m approaching the boat,” the 22-year-old founder of Foodski recently told KARE-11. Dierking is scoring national headlines with Foodski, which currently delivers eats from four lakeside restaurants to anywhere on White Bear Lake from Thursday through Sunday.

How does it work? You place a phone order with Admiral D's, Acqua, The Meet Market, or Mizu, text Foodski, and then Dierking zips over to your boat or dock with food in an insulated backpack (the young entrepreneur charges a 25 percent fee from the bill).

Dierking, whose mom cooked up the admittedly perfect Foodski name, grew up across the street from White Bear Lake; the lake's outline is tattooed on his arm. So the northeast metro made for a logical place to launch his biz, but the enterprising wave rider already has plans to expand onto the St. Croix River and Lake Minnetonka.

This is not Dierking's first stroke of capitalist genius. A clothing line he founded at 19 helped earn him a full scholarship to University of St. Thomas's Schulze School of Entrepreneurship. Don't expect him to be confined to any stuffy offices.

“Who doesn’t want to drive a jet ski around for a living?" Dierking told KARE. "Doing what makes you happy and what’s fulfilling I think is super important to leading a true full life."

Getting hungry for some landlocked takeout/delivery during quarantine? Click here for 13 top-notch ideas. And watch Boyd Huppert's always folksy "10,000 Stories" Foodski profile below.