This St. Paul star will battle it out on season 16 of Bravo's 'Top Chef'

In June, the star chef behind Lowertown's Handsome Hog and the recently opened Pearl & the Thief in Stillwater made an appearance on the Food Network's Iron Chef, where he took home the win.

That bodes well for his most recent announcement: Sutherland will compete against 14 of the best chefs in America on the upcoming season of Top Chef. He spent the summer traveling to and from Louisville to film Top Chef: Kentucky, and we have a preeetty good feeling his Southern-style, nose-to-tail cooking will be a big advantage there.

Sutherland spoke at length with the Star Tribune about his appearance, including the fact that the season 16 trailer lumps St. Paul in with significantly, uh, smaller locales like Dothan, Alabama and Dubuque, Iowa.

Other takeaways from that conversation? Sutherland somehow managed to work in Top Chef shooting— a downright Draconian experience that means no phone and no internet access—as he opened Pearl & the Thief. He also dug Louisville, made a few good friends, and calls shooting the show a culinary version of Real World.

Season 16 drops on Thursday, December 6 at 8 p.m. CST, and Handsome Hog will host a viewing party that night.

You can watch the full Top Chef: Kentucky trailer in all of its plate-dropping, stressed-chef-swearing, horse-filled glory below.