This mouthwatering barbecue is now a permanent fixture in northeast Minneapolis

The aroma is brought to you by Animales Barbeque Co., Able's new food truck fixture. The latest from local chef Jon Wipfli, Animales has been posted up in the Northeast brewery's patio-adjacent parking lot on and off for the last few months—and this Thursday, October 11, it'll officially celebrate its porky grand opening.

What will you sink your teeth into at Animales? A recent release promises both "down-home authenticity" and "experimental dining" from Wipfli, a life-long outdoorsman and the author of Venison (one of our favorite cookbooks of last year).

"Think oyster roasts in our custom fire pit named 'Pearl,'" Wipfli says, "as well as whole pig roasts, guest chef spots, whole animal butcher classes, catering, and off-site barbeque parties in a field."

If the above experimentation isn't enough to sell you, perhaps the down-home stuff will. Take a gander at some of the classic meats we wolfed down last month:

Emily Cassel

Clockwise from left, you're looking at a sample platter (chopped pork, hot guts, and spare ribs), the brisket, and a pork sammy (with a side of shishito peppers). We were nervous upon being handed disposable forks and knives to tackle our order—could plasticware possibly stand up to the beef?—only to watch in disbelief as the impossibly tender cuts yielded to the flimsy tongs (before melting in our mouths).

In the words of one of my dining companions: "It's been slow-cooked for a fuckin' year."

If we may do a quick zoom-enhance:

Emily Cassel

Emily Cassel

Yep. Every bit as good as it looks. And those Kurobuta Ribs pictured up top? They were the only smoked offering this past Sunday, part of a "real tight menu" offered as the trailer geared up for its Thursday grand opening.

We'll take that consolation prize any damn day.

The truck will be permanently parked behind Able and operate Thursday through Saturday. (Hours for now are 4 p.m. to sell-out Thursdays and Fridays, 2 p.m. to sell-out Saturdays and Sundays.) Louis Tufte, former pastry chef at the Bachelor Farmer, is on board to help deliver "inventive tacos, creative sides, and daily specials," including by-the-pound meats, Texas hot-link sausages made by Lowry Hill Meats, slaws, sides, and tacos.

Ah, and we've also been promised "Texas Twinkies."

Animales Barbecue Co.

Able Seedhouse + Brewery

1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis