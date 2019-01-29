This Minnesota meat raffle map is the only map you'll ever need again

We're all in disbelief about the same thing Tr*mp did. We're all complaining about the cold—especially on this, the week that launched a thousand Weather app screenshots. We're all—defying the odds—still sharing versions of the Distracted Boyfriend meme.

But sometimes, a tweet comes along so stunning that you remember why we signed up for the nightmare platform in the first place.

A tweet... like this.

Check out The Minnesota Meat Raffle Map, with more than 100 weekly meat raffles around the state. Lots more to add, let me know where and I'll get them listed! https://t.co/w4vCj56OmT pic.twitter.com/5TFdJW4nPU — Ben Brausen (@BeerBrewin) January 25, 2019

Yes, on Friday, Ben Brausen of Craft Beer Time sent the beautiful combination of words above out into the universe, after bravely toiling to give us the ultimate compilation of VFWs, Elks Lodges, dives, sports bars, and bowling alleys that are giving away heaping piles of raw meat on any given night.

Each pin includes the address, date, and time, with a link to every establishment's website in case you want to learn a little more before you commit to one.

This isn't the first exhaustive list over at Minnesota Breweries; the site also hosts a big ol' rundown of upcoming beer events and a brewery map not unlike the meat raffle one.

So actually, you might need more than just the raffle map after all.

But like, probably no more than those two, right?

The map is hosted here, and if you do realize there's one missing, the Minnesota Breweries contact form is here.