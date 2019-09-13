Think you're a pressure cooker whiz? Enter City Pages' Amateur Beef Battle cook-off!

YOU'RE WELCOME, EVERYONE

We've teamed up to host an amateur competition wherein you, dear local readers, are encouraged to find out whose pressure-cooked dish is king of them all.

Entrants are encouraged to show off your favorite dish inspired and/or stolen from… wherever, as long as beef's involved. We know these long Minnesota winters have lent us ample time to assemble an array of tricks and customizations to plain-Jane recipes. Now is your chance to trot out your best in front of judges!

The rules to enter for a chance to win are pretty simple:

Submit your favorite pressure cooker recipe (again: must include beef), along with a short 2-minute video introduction to yourself and your favorite cut of beef, all while convincing the audience why you should be selected for this amateur competition. And, though we made light of it earlier, everyone* is welcome!

Based on these recipes and video submissions, four finalists will be chosen to go head-to-head on October 3rd. The winner from that throw-down will advance to compete LIVE at Iron Fork on October 24th at Machine Shop.

Think you can handle the pressure? Deadline to submit your entry is Friday, September 20th.

* Must be 21+ to enter