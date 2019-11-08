These Twin Cities restaurants will serve free food this Veterans Day

Locally, this resembles a lot of free meat – from juicy lucys to barbecue and wings, and more – plus beer brewed for charity and discounted merch at select restaurant locations. Nationally, options expand even further.

No matter what, veterans have lots of options to be taken care of this Monday.

5-8 Club — Choose from a free classic Juicy Lucy or classic burger served with fries and coleslaw or carrot sticks at any of the 5-8 Club’s four locations, November 11.

Applebee’s — Receive a free meal from Applebee’s special Veterans Day menu, November 11.

Bacon Social House — Receive a free entree, November 11, 2019 (with military ID or proof of service).

B-Dubs & B-Dubs Express — Receive a free small order of boneless wings, November 11.

Bubba Gump Shrimp — Veterans receive 20% off their entire check (up to parties of four), including purchases on November 11. A percentage of proceeds for online purchases of Lt. Dan-inspired merchandise through November 30 will be donated to the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Cantina Laredo — Veterans enjoy 20% off their meals, November 11.

Chili’s — Receive a free meal from a special veteran’s day menu, November 11.

Famous Dave’s — Claim a “2-Meat Salute” for dine-in only, November 11. Please note: Ribs may be excluded from this offer, depending on location.

Fogo de Chao — Veterans receive 40% off their meals, and their guests receive a 10% discount, November 9 through 11.

Red Lobster — Receive a free appetizer or dessert on Monday, November 11.

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery — Veterans eat free from a special Veterans Day menu all day November 11, and 25 cents from sales of each limited-edition Veterans IPA beer sold during the week of November 11 and 17 will be donated to charity.

Smashburger — Receive a Free Double Burger with any purchase all day November 11.

Don't see your restaurant's Veterans Day offer here? If you think it's a good one, email [email protected].

Fine print: In most cases, these deals are for active or former military service people; in some cases, they extend to their families or greater dining parties. Military ID or proof of service will likely be required. Contact individual restaurants to confirm availability of specials, as participation may vary by location.

A full, nationwide round-up of dining specials for veterans can be found here.