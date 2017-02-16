These restaurants are closed today for 'A Day Without Immigrants' protest

Thursday, February 16, kitchens across the Twin Cities are observing "A Day Without Immigrants," a national protest to illustrate the impact immigrants have on America's economy and culture.

We reported yesterday that El Burrito Mercado and El Nuevo Rodeo would be closed all day Thursday in observance of the strike. We've since recieved a growing list of restaurants that are joining the movement, many, though not all of them Latino owned and operated. Here is that list:

Las Mojarras

Panadería San Miguel

La Alborada

Mercado Central

Avandaros

Mi Boleto

La Poblanita

Intermaco

Taqueria La Hacienda

Super Mercado Morelia

La Mexicana

Los Ocampo

El Nuevo Rodeo

Gorditas el Gordo

Merlins Rest (will not have kitchen open)

El Chinelo Market

Los Hornos Del Rey

Taco Taxi

Los Gallos (all 15 locations)

La Loma

World Street Kitchen and Milkjam

Al Vento

Hola Arepa

Mesa Pizza, all locations

Sonora Grill

Victor's 1959 Cafe

Boca Chica Restaurante y Cantina & Boca Chica Taco House

Tinto Cocina + Cantina

Pimento Jamaican Kitchen

All of Hector Ruiz' restaurants, including La Fresca, Costa Blanca Bistro, Cafe Ena, and Rincon 38

Zen Box Izakaya

All Blue Plate Restaurants, including The Lowry, Mercury Dining Room, The Longfellow Grill, Edina Grill, The Freehouse, 3 Squares, Groveland Tap, Highland Grill, and Bottle Rocket

In addition, staff at all of Kim Bartmann's restaurants (Tiny Diner, Bryant Lake Bowl, Pat's Tap, Barbette, Bearcat) have been issued a letter in both Spanish and English informing them that they may participate in the strike without repercussion at work. The letter reads:

"If you choose to strike from work on 2.16.17 or 2.17.17, I will support your right to protest; your job will not be in danger. In light of our no-call, no-show policy, you should notify us 24 hours in advance of your shift.

If you choose to work on 2.16.17 and 2.17.17, you will take part in a cohesive moment in our community, when patrons of our neighborhood restaurants gravitate to the places they know they will be WELCOME regardless of their identity- as they have through many election cycles, through local & national tragedies and triumphs, weather events, power outages, and meals with family and friends.



As a company, we are here to truly feed people, to respect that we are all connected. We’re here for healthy food, healthy soil, for clean water, for clean air, for all people. True democracy can safeguard these basic human needs, and so we encourage you to find your voice and to organize as you see fit.

Whatever calls you, we encourage you to organize. Find your voice and decide what you are for and what you are against. True democratic process requires action."