Spoon and Stable's Diane Yang is an Outstanding Pastry Chef finalist, while Steven Brown at Tilia (also a 2017 finalist), Spoon and Stable's Gavin Kaysen, and Ann Kim over at Young Joni are still in the running for Best Chef: Midwest. (No nod for Jamie Malone at Grand Cafe, which is... kind of a drag, as her place was also a Best New Restaurant semifinalist.)

Book-wise, Sean Sherman gets a shout for his cookbook, The Sioux Chef’s Indigenous Kitchen, which we at CP are noted fans of as well. And on the broadcast media side, we did okay, too. Andrew Zimmern is in the mix for Best Video Webcast, Fixed Location and/or Instructional for Travel Channel's Andrew in the Kitchen; the Best Radio Show/Audio Webcast finalists include American Public Media's The Splendid Table.

Just two local chefs—Brown and Jorge Guzman at Surly Brewer's Table—made the final cut last year.

You can find the full list of finalists here. Winners will be revealed on May 7; media winners will be announced April 27.