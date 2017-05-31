We're never not in the mood for a burger.

Still, we can't imagine what it was like to spend a year traveling from city to city, hoovering beef patties like some carnivorous whirling dervish. But that's what Thrillist's National Burger Critic did when he put together his list of the 100 Best Burgers in America.

And no surprise here: He fell under the spell of some of our finest local burger purveyors.

Kicking off the list at 100 is the iconic Minnesota staple, the Jucy Lucy at Matt's Bar. For all the 5-8 loyalists out there, know that writer Kevin Alexander did not sample every single Jucy Lucy in the Twin Cities. He visited spots recommended to him by local chefs and food writers. Then he ate, judged, and drafted his list from there.

At 86, he lauds the Paddy Shack Burger at Half-Time Rec -- also one of our favorites -- for its pickled green tomatoes and the fact that you can eat it while playing "some weird lottery game" (pull-tabs). The dive bar kitchen here got a life-affirming makeover a couple of years ago by celebrated chef Jack Riebel (formerly of Butcher & the Boar, now of the Lexington) and it's still going strong.

Next comes the North Loop favorite, the Parlour burger, ringing in at 47. It is stunning in its simplicity, with "complex, funky thin patties melding with American cheese on a perfectly griddled bun."

And finally, like a fresh disc of ground meat slapped on a sizzling griddle, the deceptively simple Saint Dinette cheesburger lands at number 40 on the list. Calling the Saint Dinette chefs "wizards," Alexander marvels at how they "managed to make sharp Cheddar melt like American."

We happen to believe Alexander could have found all 100 of the best burgers right here in our home state, but we'll have to settle for four. Did they miss your favorite local burger? Let us know in the comments.