There's still time to snag tickets for City Pages Beer Fest!
Don't you want to spend your Saturday drinking everything from Lupulin to Lift Bridge, Insight to Inbound, Blacklist to Blackstack?
Of course you do. Which is why you've gotta get those tickets to City Pages Beer Fest now.
Our annual outdoor celebration of all things hopped turns 26 this year, making it one of the oldest events of its kind in the Midwest and plenty older than many of the participating breweries. But we're not reaching for our walking canes just yet -- on June 2, the festival will bring literally dozens of brewers -- both Minnesota-based and national -- to St. Louis Park for an afternoon of live music and delicious food and lots of beer.
GA tickets are just 35 bucks... and hey, we'll let you in on a little secret: You can use the promo code SUDS to get $10 off your GA ticket.
The complete (and fairly massive) list of Beer Fest breweries is below, along with all the other info you'll need to plan for the perfect Saturday.
City Pages Beer Fest
4 to 8 p.m.; 3:30 p.m. VIP
$35; $55 VIP; $10 designated driver
5376 Gamble Dr., St. Louis Park
763-450-0554
beerfest.citypages.com
- 12welve Eyes Brewing
- 56 Brewing
- 612 Brew
- Alloy Brewing Company
- Bank Brewing
- Bear Republic
- Beaver Island Brewing
- Bent Brewstillery
- Big Wood Brewery
- Blacklist Artisan Ales
- Blackstack Brewing
- Brass Foundry Brewing Co
- Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative
- Copper Trail Brewing
- Burning Brothers
- Castle Danger Brewery
- Empyrean Brewing
- Excelsior Brewing Co.
- Finnegan’s
- Fytenburg Brewing
- Glueks Beer
- Headflyer Brewing
- Horny Goat Brewing Co.
- Inbound BrewCo
- Insight Brewing
- Lagunitas Brewing co.
- Lake Superior Brewing
- Lakes & Legends Brewing
- Lift Bridge Brewing Co.
- Lupine Brewing Co.
- Lupulin Brewing Company
- Mankato Brewery
- Montgomery Brewing Company
- Number 12 Cider House
- Omni Brewing Company
- Pipeworks Brewing Company
- Press Alcohol Seltzer
- Pryes Brewing Company
- Rock Bottom
- Saint Croix Brewing
- Sixpoint Brewery
- Spilled Grain Brewhouse
- Sociable Cider Werks
- Stagecoach Brewing
- Tin Whiskers Brewing
- Unmapped Brewing
- Urban Growler Brewing
- Wayzata Brew Works
- Wicked Wort Brewing
- Yoerg Brewing
