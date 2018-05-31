There's still time to snag tickets for City Pages Beer Fest!

Of course you do. Which is why you've gotta get those tickets to City Pages Beer Fest now.

Our annual outdoor celebration of all things hopped turns 26 this year, making it one of the oldest events of its kind in the Midwest and plenty older than many of the participating breweries. But we're not reaching for our walking canes just yet -- on June 2, the festival will bring literally dozens of brewers -- both Minnesota-based and national -- to St. Louis Park for an afternoon of live music and delicious food and lots of beer.

GA tickets are just 35 bucks... and hey, we'll let you in on a little secret: You can use the promo code SUDS to get $10 off your GA ticket.

The complete (and fairly massive) list of Beer Fest breweries is below, along with all the other info you'll need to plan for the perfect Saturday.

City Pages Beer Fest

4 to 8 p.m.; 3:30 p.m. VIP

$35; $55 VIP; $10 designated driver

5376 Gamble Dr., St. Louis Park

763-450-0554

beerfest.citypages.com