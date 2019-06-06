There's a protest coming up to protect Marla's, denounce gentrification in the Twin Cities

To recap: On May 22, Marla Jadoonanan told us that after more than a decade on Bloomington Avenue, she'd had enough. Tensions with her new landlord, which had been bubbling for more than a year, had finally worn her down.

“It’s a bittersweet feeling right now, to get out of that situation,” she said. “I’m just kind of flooded by emotion.”

But for others in Minneapolis, the fight is just getting started. Next Thursday, June 13, a group of Marla's supporters will gather in protest of the restaurant's impending closure.

"We can't let this happen without showing up and showing out for Marla and the community she has built through her restaurant," a post from Twin Cities Musicians Against Gentrification reads. "We have to make it clear that the displacement and destruction of small businesses through gentrification is not okay!"

(The protest Facebook event is "hosted" by Twin Cities Musicians Against Gentrification, though they are not the only organizers.)

Marla says support has been overwhelming since she announced the restaurant would close. "Customers are coming in and crying," Jadoonanan says. "Some are sending flowers. They are starting prayer chains ... I am so humbled this entire experience."

The event is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Marla's (3761 Bloomington Ave. S.). Per the description, the goal is to support not only South's Caribbean staple but also other small businesses owned and patronized by people of color, which are increasingly being pushed out of Minneapolis.

If you're interested in helping, they're looking for volunteers for the afternoon of the 13th. Otherwise, you can still donate to a GoFundMe that will support Marla's move.

And Jadoonanan has said she'll remain on Bloomington until June 15, so you also have a little time left to drop in. Up-to-date hours are available here.