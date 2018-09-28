There are 3 (!) brand-new vegan restaurants to check out in Minneapolis

Allow us to present the following as evidence: By Monday, three (3) new vegan eateries will have opened in Minneapolis in less than two weeks.

All kale is breaking loose, folks. It's a tarragon takeover. A meatless mutiny. A chikken-surgency. A coup d'etaro. An excuse to unload all of our worst vegetable puns at once.

Below, we've assembled some slightly more useful sentences about the newbies.

Seed Cafe

Softly open since September 20, Modo Yoga's adjacent vegan cafe has a little bit of everything. There are breakfast plates and coffee, sandwiches and salads, rice bowls and all-day toasts. You can sit down for a leisurely plant-based brunch (this weekend from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.), or snag something speedy from the Good-To-Go Marketplace. The point is to be “a great restaurant that just happens to be plant-based,” Modo/Seed Cafe co-owner Phil Doucette told us back in April.

"The popular items people are raving about are the Breakfast Sandwich and the Chickpea Frittata -- both include a good amount of our vegan cheese aioli," Doucette adds today. Elsewhere on the menu, you'll find the Legacy Wrap, which sounds like hand-held Pad Thai perfection: peanut sauce, turmeric rice, seared tofu, and tangy slaw with carrot and ginger and garlic. The Grown Up Grilled Cheese (spicy kimchi and fermented chili sauce on sourdough) is billed as "good for your gut and your soul."

Potentially less good for your gut but very good for your soul? Beer and wine are on the way: Phil says they'll have their liquor license in about two weeks. 3252-B W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-345-7265, seedcafempls.com; Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday & Sunday brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Trio Plant-Based

After a successful Kickstarter campaign and plenty of pop-ups, this Sunday, September 30, is the start of a three-week grand opening celebration for Trio Plant-Based. And we've got your sneak peek of the menu right here:

Trio Plant-Based

That's right, y'all. Not only will they have meatless soul food platters, but there are vegan Spaghettios.

The only thing likely to warm your heart more than this comfort food menu is the story behind it: Trio's the result of a collaboration between Louis Hunter, who was arrested on trumped-up protest charges in 2016, and Sarah and Dan Chandler, the couple who pressured prosecutors until those charges were dropped. Their restaurant is dinner-only through the end of October, with lunch, then breakfast, to follow. 610 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-326-1326, trioplantbased.com; Monday to Sunday, 5 to 10 p.m.

Vegan East

Last but not yeast: White Bear Lake's vegan bakery destination is juuuust about ready to bring butterless bliss to Whittier. (A plant-based diet must have given husband-wife co-founders Sheila and Reid Nelson superhuman speed; they announced their expansion to Minneapolis in May, three months after opening their first location, and will debut in the former Ecopolitan space a mere four months later.)

Vegan East

"For sure, everything we have in White Bear, we'll have in Whittier," Reid told City Pages in May. That means their show-stopping cinnamon rolls are about to be dangerously accessible to Twin Cities vegans: The grand opening kicks off October 1 and continues all week long. 2409 Lyndale Avenue S., Minneapolis; veganeast.com; Monday to Thursday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.