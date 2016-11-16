The wildly popular 'Vincent Burger' is now available at the Local

Here’s how Vincent did it: ground beef blended with short rib then stuffed with smoked Gouda, finished with “gherkin sauce” and LTO on an egg bun.

These days, the chef is making his living as the culinary director for Cara Irish Pubs, so get ready for better food at Kieran’s, Cooper, and the Liffey, but also the Local, where the burger will now be available on Mondays.

Vincent will even be in the kitchen to ensure that his eponymous dish is done the right way.

931 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

612-904-1000

The-local.com