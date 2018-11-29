The ultimate Minnesota gift guide for foodies

If you have a food lover in your life, consider one of these locally made gifts. With options for every price point and dietary preference, you might even find something for yourself, too—hey, all that holiday shopping works up an appetite.

Under $25

Honey hot cocoa bomb, Mademoiselle Miel

$5.00

Made with raw honey harvested from rooftop hives in St. Paul, stir into hot milk for a decadent cup of hot cocoa.

1-Minute Chocolate Mug Cake, Coconut Whisk Baking Co.

$6.00

Enjoy a fresh-baked vegan and gluten-free chocolate cake in minutes—just add non-dairy milk and microwave.

Granola, Bliss Gourmet Foods

$7.50

Minnesota-grown organic oats, honey, and maple syrup are combined with nuts, seeds, spices, and olive oil in this handmade granola. Flavors include cherry almond, pecan cinnamon, butterscotch pecan, and chocolate hazelnut.

Gourmet marshmallows, North Mallow

$7.99

Add to hot cocoa or toast over a winter bonfire for a deluxe s’more—since the marshmallows are made without artificial ingredients or chemical preservatives, they never catch on fire. Flavors include caramel swirl, vanilla bean, and chocolate chip.

Honey-apolis Wildflower Zip-sourced Honey, Beez Kneez

$8.00

Ever wonder what Minneapolis tastes like? Thanks to urban rooftop hives located in six different zip codes, you can try the unique floral profiles of Seward, Northeast, and more.

Minneapolis and St. Paul Skyline pint glasses, Northern Glasses

$8.29 each

Sip your local craft brew from a pint glass emblazoned with the Minneapolis or St. Paul skyline. For each glass sold, Northern Glasses makes a donation to provide a gallon of cleaning drinking water in a developing country.

Holiday coffee sleeves, Faribault Woolen Mill

$10.00

Protect the environment and your hand with a 100 percent wool cozy that's sized to fit a to-go coffee cup. (They also fit a pint of ice cream. Just sayin’...)

Charcuterie serving boards, Wood From The Hood

Starting at $13.50

Made with reclaimed urban trees, each of Wood From The Hood’s sustainable wood products is marked with the zip code of the community where the tree once lived. Charcuterie boards are available in maple, cherry, or ash in three sizes.

Bloody Mary Enhancer, Fast Mary’s

$15.73

Craft the perfect Bloody Mary with this blend of seasonings, available in Mild Bangin’ Blend for tender palates and a hot pepper- and horseradish-spiked Hot & Bothered Blend for those who can handle the heat.

Sipping chocolate gift set, Legacy Chocolates

$17.50

For the chocolate addict in your life, a bottle of über-rich sipping chocolate with two demitasse cups.

Cappuccino cup with saucer, Spyhouse Coffee Roasting Co.

$22.00

Sip in style with a cappuccino-sized cup emblazoned with the Spyhouse logo on one side and Minnesota on the other.

Variety pack, Isadore Nut Co.

$22.00

This sampler includes a 2-ounce package of each of Isadore Nut Co.’s signature flavors: Turmeric Tango, Cayenne Kick, Zesty Lemon Rosemary, Cinnamon Spice, and Cocoa Kiss.

The Great Minnesota Cookie Book, Lee Svitak Dean and Rick Nelson

$24.95

With over 70 prize-winning recipes from the Star Tribune’s annual holiday cookie contest, this recently released cookbook will keep the cookie jar filled all year long.

From $25-$50

Minnesota Breakfast Bundle, Peace Coffee

$25.00

Start off the day with some local flavor: a 12-ounce bag of Peace Coffee’s Birchwood Blend, a bag of Whole Grain Milling Co. pancake mix, and a bottle of Wild Country maple syrup.

Winery Passport, Minnesota Grape Growers Association

$25.00

Sample locally grown wines with a passport redeemable for 10 wine tastings at over 50 wineries across Minnesota (and just over the border in Wisconsin and Iowa). The passport also includes offers for discounts on wine purchases at many of the participating wineries.

Twin Cities Craft Beer Passport, PubPass

$25.00

For only $25, get a passport that can be redeemed for a free pint of craft beer or cider at each of the 25 bars and breweries across the Twin Cities, including Surly, Bryant-Lake Bowl, Insight, and Waldmann Brewery.

9-piece Blu Collection, Chocolat Céleste

$26.00

Almost too beautiful to eat, these handmade truffles and bonbons are made with high-quality European chocolate and butter and cream from sustainable Minnesota farms. Flavors include champagne, raspberry habanero, creme caramel, pear cognac, and milk chocolate blood orange.

Twin Cities Restaurant Edition coaster gift cards, CityTins

$30.00

Each tin includes 25 coasters that can be redeemed for $10 off your tab at 25 locally owned restaurants in Minneapolis and St. Paul. There’s also a spinner inside each tin to help you decide where to go.

Popcorn gift box, Maddy and Maize

$34.99

With gourmet flavors like dark chocolate caramel, birthday cake, raspberry lemonade, and cookies & cream, this box of popcorn is perfect for movie night in.

Merry and Bright Package, Cookie Cart

$35.00

Support job training for local teens with a box that includes a dozen cookies (either a bakery sampler with flavors like chocolate chip and snickerdoodle or an assortment of winter-themed hand decorated cookies), plus a package of Peace Coffee’s Twin Cities Blend.

12-pack, Superior Switchel

$36.00

A refreshing non-alcoholic elixir or a tasty mixer, these apple cider vinegar-based beverages are crafted with organic ingredients. Pick from Honey Cinnamon Kick, Orange Maple Splash, Lavender Lemon Lift, or a variety pack with all three flavors.

Roaster’s Choice Sampler, Dogwood Coffee Co.

$39.00

Four 180-gram bags (about half a pound each) of coffee beans from Dogwood’s current lineup, with espresso or decaf options available upon request.

Jerky Sampler, The Herbivorous Butcher

$40.00

Treat your favorite plant-based eater to over a pound of meat-free jerky. Flavors include teriyaki, sizzlin’ Cajun, and salt ’n peppa.

The Perfect Gift Box, Thumbs Cookies

$50.00

Pick four flavors of the bite-sized sweets to build a custom gift box, with gluten-free and vegan options as well as seasonal flavors like ginger clove and glitter gold.

Over $50

Lake Superior Bounty Box, Northern Waters Smokehaus

$58.00

Enjoy the flavors of Lake Superior without the drive. This box from Duluth’s beloved Northern Waters Smokehaus includes one pound of smoked Lake Superior whitefish and two packages of smoked Lake Superior lake trout.

Minnesota Discovery Box, You Betcha! Box

$59.00

These seasonally themed gift boxes feature handcrafted foods from Minnesota producers and recipes from local chefs. Plus, a portion of proceeds supports local nonprofits.

Chef aprons, B.A. Craftmade Aprons

Starting at $60.00

Home cooks can sport the stylish, durable aprons worn by chefs, bartenders, and servers across the Twin Cities. Fabric options include pinstripes, military-grade khaki, and denim.

Local craft beers gift box, France 44

$69.99

Featuring France 44’s best-selling Minnesota beers, this gift box includes brews from Surly, Fulton, Bent Paddle, Bauhaus, and more.

Holiday Red Tower of Caramels, Sweet Jules Gifts

$76.95

The trio of red satin boxes includes a large box filled with all of Sweet Jules’ signature flavors, like Sicilian orange, Bananas Foster, and beer & pretzel. A medium box includes two salted caramel flavors, and the flavor in the small box is up to you.

Midwest Manhattan cocktail kit, Tattersall Distilling

$89.99

All the ingredients to make a Minnesota-style Manhattan, including bottles of Tattersall rye whiskey and Italiano liqueur, Angostura bitters, Griottines cherries, and two rocks glasses.

Izzy’s Gift Box, Izzy’s Ice Cream

$100.00

Indulge an ice cream lover with a gift box that includes coupons redeemable for four pints of Izzy’s ice cream, jars of Izzy’s hot fudge and caramel sauce, and some of the ingredients that are included in the shop’s favorite flavors, like Minnesota maple syrup and Peace Coffee’s Wonderland Park espresso beans.

Cooking the Market class, Kitchen in the Market

$100.00

It’s like a TV cooking competition without the stress: Start with a champagne cocktail and appetizers, move on to a guided tour of the Midtown Global Market, and then work in teams with a chef to create a dish inspired by the market’s wares. The evening ends with a family-style meal of the participants’ dishes.

Six-month cheese CSA subscription, Shepherd’s Way Farms

$195.00

Treat the cheese lover in your life to a monthly selection of artisan sheep’s milk cheeses. Each month’s share includes 1.5 pounds of assorted cheeses, plus extras like cheese spreads and bon bons.