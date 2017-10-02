The Twin Cities has some of the cheapest pizza in the nation

It turns out the Twin Cities has some of the least expensive pizza anywhere in the country, according to a recent report from Datafinity, which used a large cheese pizza as its metric to determine the median pie price in U.S. states and cities.

The company found that when it comes to the statewide average, only Alaska, Maine, Kentucky, Louisiana, and Arizona have cheaper za than Minnesota, where a pie sets you back roughly $8.59 a pop. North Dakota and Wyoming that have the most expensive pies at $14 and $13 respectively, followed by Washington ($12.73) and New York ($12.50). (Wisconsin is solidly in the middle of the pack -- its $10.99 average has it sitting at #26.)

Here’s how every state stacks up:

51. Alaska - $7.25

50. Maine - $7.50

49. Kentucky - $8

48. Louisiana - $8.25

47. Arizona - $8.50

46. Minnesota - $8.59

45. Rhode Island - $8.95

44. Vermont - $9 (tie)

43. Arkansas - $9 (tie)

42. New Mexico - $9.25

41. Massachusetts $9.50 (tie)

40. Washington, D.C. - $9.50 (tie)

39. Virginia - $9.99 (tie)

38. Pennsylvania - $9.99 (tie)

37. New Hampshire - $9.99 (tie)

36. Michigan - $9.99 (tie)

35. Maryland - $9.99 (tie)

34. Indiana - $9.99 (tie)

33. Georgia - $9.99 (tie)

32. South Carolina - $10.27

31. Ohio - $10.35

30. Connecticut - $10.50

29. Tennessee - $10.73

28. West Virginia - $10.95

27. Colorado - $10.97

26. Wisconsin - $10.99

25. New Jersey - $11 (tie)

24. Hawaii - $11 (tie)

23. Nebraska - $11.23

22. Illinois - $11.45

21. Oregon - $11.50 (tie)

20. Montana - $11.50 (tie)

19. Idaho - $11.50 (tie)

18. South Dakota - $11.59 (tie)

17. Missouri - $11.59 (tie)

16. Kansas - $11.59 (tie)

15. Iowa - $11.59 (tie)

14. California - $11.85

13. North Carolina - $11.95

12. Texa - $11.99

11. Delaware - $12 (tie)

10. Alabama - $12 (tie)

9. Utah - $12 (tie)

8. Oklahoma - $12 (tie)

7. Nevada - $12 (tie)

6. Mississippi - $12 (tie)

5. Florida - $12 (tie)

4. New York - $12.50

3. Washington - $12.73

2. Wyoming - $13

1. North Dakota - $14

When you break it down by city, we fare even better -- just four cities nationwide have it cheaper than St. Paul, where the average plain pie price is $8, and Minneapolis is only two slots behind at $8.59.

The least expensive cities for pizza:

10. Orlando - $8.99

9. Indianapolis - $8.95

8. Phoenix - $8.75

7. Minneapolis - $8.59

6. Atlanta - $8.37

5. Saint Paul - $8

4. Philadelphia - $7.99

3. Portland, Oregon - $7.75

2. Richmond, Virginia - $6.99

1. Lexington, Kentucky - $5.99

Should this information have you considering takeout tonight, you’re in luck there, too. Datafinity also looked at the cities that have the most pizza joints per capita, and Minneapolis and St. Paul are two of the most pizza-dense cities in America, with a respective 21.1 and 18.5 slice-slinging restaurants for every 100,000 people.

Cities with the most pizza places per 100,000 people:

1. Orlando - 21.6

2. Buffalo - 20.2

3. Minneapolis - 20.1

4. Fort Lauderdale - 19.6

5. Rochester - 19.1

6. St. Paul - 18.5 (tie)

6. San Francisco - 18.5 (tie)

8. St. Louis - 18

9. Seattle - 17

10. Providence - 16.7

Check out the complete rankings here.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that Minneapolis has 21.1 pizza places per capita... which would be amazing, but not very sustainable. It actually has 21.1 for every 100,000 people. The article has been updated to reflect that.