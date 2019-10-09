The President hates who and what we love: Or, here's a list of local restaurants to support today (and always).
The ways to express one’s discontent with the worst men in our nation visiting Minneapolis today are… legion. Unrest is important. It is patriotic.
The City Pages Food & Drink Desk, however, would like to point out there are a few ways of going about this that don’t involve feeding The Monster himself, while still quietly irking the shit out of him. After all, kinda like the world’s worst Stay Puft Marshmallow, he thrives on attention (any attention… at all).
His tenure on Pennsylvania Avenue has already been outrageously anti-immigrant in both rhetoric and policy. So, one method of persistently undermining this (today, tomorrow, forever) in our own backyards involves supporting our local immigrant community. Think: 2017’s Day Without Immigrants, but subverted.
Follow along as we make this proposition too easy (and too tasty) for you to ignore…
Here is a truly incomplete, far from comprehensive list of immigrant-originated restaurants in the Twin Cities, all of whom we've come to love. Community support is how they thrive. Patronize their establishments. Especially small ones you've yet to visit. Then tell someone new about your experience there.
You're helping them fight with your fork, every time you show up to eat.
*Again, for the people in the back: We don’t consider this a final, definitive list, but it’s one heckuva start. Leave a note in the comments mentioning your immigrant-owned/run fav that’s not already on this list, and we’ll add it!
- Chimborazo
- El Nuevo Rodeo
- Peninsula Malaysian
- El Burrito Mercado
- Hello Pizza / Young Joni / Pizzeria Lola
- Panadería San Miguel
- La Alborada
- Dilla
- Marissa's Panadería
- Aki's Bread Haus
- Mercado Central
- Taco Taxi
- Los Gallos
- La Loma
- World Street Kitchen / Milkjam
- Prieto Taqueria
- Pho Tau Bay
- Cafe Racer Kitchen
- Boca Chica Restaurante y Cantina / Boca Chica Taco House
- Tinto Kitchen
- Harry Singh's
- Crescent Moon / Football Pizza
- Atlas Grill
- Sen Yai Sen Lek
- El Nuevo Mariachi
- Gorkha Palace
- Jasmine 26 / Jasmine Deli
- La Poblanita
- The Black Forest Inn
- Cheng Heng
- Taqueria La Hacienda
- Daalo Grill
- La Mexicana
- Los Ocampo
- Dini Kitchen
- Cano Grill
- Deg Deg
- ChinDian Cafe
- Boludo
- Lu's Sandwiches
- Gorditas el Gordo
- Merlins Rest
- KuhnNai Thai
- Moscow on the Hill
- El Chinelo Market
- Marhaba Grill
- Trung Nam French Bakery
- My Huong Kitchen
- Los Hornos Del Rey
- Caravelle / Pho79
- Afro Deli & Grill
- Quang
- New York Gyro
- Centro & Popol Vuh
- Pimento Jamaican Kitchen
- Bambu
- La Fresca / Costa Blanca Bistro / Cafe Ena / Rincon 38 / Don Raul
- Zen Box Izakaya
- $5 Pizza
- Fasika
- Hmong Village
- Pancho Villa
- Rainbow Chinese
- Maria’s Cafe
- Martina / Colita
Now, who's hangry? Get to it.