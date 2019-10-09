The President hates who and what we love: Or, here's a list of local restaurants to support today (and always).

The City Pages Food & Drink Desk, however, would like to point out there are a few ways of going about this that don’t involve feeding The Monster himself, while still quietly irking the shit out of him. After all, kinda like the world’s worst Stay Puft Marshmallow, he thrives on attention (any attention… at all).

His tenure on Pennsylvania Avenue has already been outrageously anti-immigrant in both rhetoric and policy. So, one method of persistently undermining this (today, tomorrow, forever) in our own backyards involves supporting our local immigrant community. Think: 2017’s Day Without Immigrants, but subverted.

Follow along as we make this proposition too easy (and too tasty) for you to ignore…

Here is a truly incomplete, far from comprehensive list of immigrant-originated restaurants in the Twin Cities, all of whom we've come to love. Community support is how they thrive. Patronize their establishments. Especially small ones you've yet to visit. Then tell someone new about your experience there.

You're helping them fight with your fork, every time you show up to eat.

*Again, for the people in the back: We don’t consider this a final, definitive list, but it’s one heckuva start. Leave a note in the comments mentioning your immigrant-owned/run fav that’s not already on this list, and we’ll add it!

Chimborazo

El Nuevo Rodeo

Peninsula Malaysian

El Burrito Mercado

Hello Pizza / Young Joni / Pizzeria Lola

Panadería San Miguel

La Alborada

Dilla

Marissa's Panadería

Aki's Bread Haus

Mercado Central

Taco Taxi

Los Gallos

La Loma

World Street Kitchen / Milkjam

Prieto Taqueria

Pho Tau Bay

Cafe Racer Kitchen

Boca Chica Restaurante y Cantina / Boca Chica Taco House

Tinto Kitchen

Harry Singh's

Crescent Moon / Football Pizza

Atlas Grill

Sen Yai Sen Lek

El Nuevo Mariachi

Gorkha Palace

Jasmine 26 / Jasmine Deli

La Poblanita

The Black Forest Inn

Cheng Heng

Taqueria La Hacienda

Daalo Grill

La Mexicana

Los Ocampo

Dini Kitchen

Cano Grill

Deg Deg

ChinDian Cafe

Boludo

Lu's Sandwiches

Gorditas el Gordo

Merlins Rest

KuhnNai Thai

Moscow on the Hill

El Chinelo Market

Marhaba Grill

Trung Nam French Bakery

My Huong Kitchen

Los Hornos Del Rey

Caravelle / Pho79

Afro Deli & Grill

Quang

New York Gyro

Centro & Popol Vuh

Pimento Jamaican Kitchen

Bambu

La Fresca / Costa Blanca Bistro / Cafe Ena / Rincon 38 / Don Raul

Zen Box Izakaya

$5 Pizza

Fasika

Hmong Village

Pancho Villa

Rainbow Chinese

Maria’s Cafe

Martina / Colita

Now, who's hangry? Get to it.