The newest eats and drinks of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
This busy travel week, as you’re dodging renegade rolling bags and the hair-raising honk of security carts nipping at your heels, try to check out some new establishments at good old MSP.
The airport commission has been working hard to bring us better options for eating and drinking, especially local names we know and love. Here are the newest, and some of the best:
Stone Arch Food and Craft Beer
Airport Mall, just beyond the South Security Checkpoint
Have you heard? Craft beer is trending. And if you’re anything like us (or the dudes in this photo) we like to drink, and drink well at the airport. Stone Arch Food and Craft Beer was designed to highlight our local craft beer scene, especially for incoming travelers. We’re told brewmasters will be able to craft airport-exclusive brews to go along with the restaurant’s menu of Minnesota-specific dishes, such as local lake trout dip, Ellsworth Creamery Cheese curds, a Jucy Lucy, and lots more.
Republic and Republic to Go
Concourse D, near Gate 1
More beer! One of the first bars to put local craft beers on the average drinker’s radar is now open at the airport, with a full service restaurant, grab-and-go counter, and even a stage for live music, because your vacation starts at the airport. Burgers, brats, tacos and other bar fare make up the food offerings. Or grab a beet salad, breakfast taco, or even buttermilk fried chicken wings for the plane.
Angel Food Bakery and Donut Bar
Concourse E, near Gate 9
Bring your grandma some “porkpoleon doughneparts” (a Cronut-like croissant-donut mashup with maple glaze and bacon) and be the darling of Thanksgiving. The newly opened Angel Food bakery is probably the prettiest storefront in the concourse, all floor-to-ceiling glass on white, popping with candy color. A tightly focused menu of the bakery’s greatest hits plus breakfast sandwiches and pretzels with beer cheese will have you sitting pretty in seat 21A.
LoLo American Kitchen and Craft Bar
Concourse E, near Gate 10
By the Stillwater restaurant of the same name, LoLo has partnered with local food producers, brewers, and distillers. They serve burgers, tacos, dogs, soups, salads, entrees and even some breakfast items. It’s also one of the few places we know of in the airport where you can get a really solid craft cocktail.
Camden Food Company
Concourse F, near Gate 3
For when you’re really on the move, Camden Food Company has those all-important grab-and-go sandwiches and salads, snacks, a fresh salad bar, and more. And, it’s open 24 hours a day!
Other new restaurants coming soon to the airport:
Dunkin Donuts
December 2016
Caribou Coffee
January 2017
Qdoba
January 2017
Roasting Plant Coffee
January 2017
Twins Grill Sports Bar & Grill
January 2017
Black Sheep Pizza
January 2017
Smack Shack
January 2017
Lake Wine and Cheese
February 2017
Food Truck Alley featuring Holy Land Deli, Red Cow, and Salty Tart Bakery
May 2017
