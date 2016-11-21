The newest eats and drinks of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

The airport commission has been working hard to bring us better options for eating and drinking, especially local names we know and love. Here are the newest, and some of the best:

Stone Arch Food and Craft Beer

Airport Mall, just beyond the South Security Checkpoint

Have you heard? Craft beer is trending. And if you’re anything like us (or the dudes in this photo) we like to drink, and drink well at the airport. Stone Arch Food and Craft Beer was designed to highlight our local craft beer scene, especially for incoming travelers. We’re told brewmasters will be able to craft airport-exclusive brews to go along with the restaurant’s menu of Minnesota-specific dishes, such as local lake trout dip, Ellsworth Creamery Cheese curds, a Jucy Lucy, and lots more.

Republic and Republic to Go

Concourse D, near Gate 1

More beer! One of the first bars to put local craft beers on the average drinker’s radar is now open at the airport, with a full service restaurant, grab-and-go counter, and even a stage for live music, because your vacation starts at the airport. Burgers, brats, tacos and other bar fare make up the food offerings. Or grab a beet salad, breakfast taco, or even buttermilk fried chicken wings for the plane.

Angel Food Bakery and Donut Bar

Concourse E, near Gate 9

Bring your grandma some “porkpoleon doughneparts” (a Cronut-like croissant-donut mashup with maple glaze and bacon) and be the darling of Thanksgiving. The newly opened Angel Food bakery is probably the prettiest storefront in the concourse, all floor-to-ceiling glass on white, popping with candy color. A tightly focused menu of the bakery’s greatest hits plus breakfast sandwiches and pretzels with beer cheese will have you sitting pretty in seat 21A.



LoLo American Kitchen and Craft Bar

Concourse E, near Gate 10

By the Stillwater restaurant of the same name, LoLo has partnered with local food producers, brewers, and distillers. They serve burgers, tacos, dogs, soups, salads, entrees and even some breakfast items. It’s also one of the few places we know of in the airport where you can get a really solid craft cocktail.

Camden Food Company

Concourse F, near Gate 3

For when you’re really on the move, Camden Food Company has those all-important grab-and-go sandwiches and salads, snacks, a fresh salad bar, and more. And, it’s open 24 hours a day!

Other new restaurants coming soon to the airport:

Dunkin Donuts

December 2016

Caribou Coffee

January 2017

Qdoba

January 2017

Roasting Plant Coffee

January 2017

Twins Grill Sports Bar & Grill

January 2017

Black Sheep Pizza

January 2017

Smack Shack

January 2017

Lake Wine and Cheese

February 2017

Food Truck Alley featuring Holy Land Deli, Red Cow, and Salty Tart Bakery

May 2017