Chef Remy Pettus (formerly of Cosmos and Eastside) had his eye on the space for a long time. He courted the owner of the place, John Rimarcik, who eventually caved thanks to Pettus’ passion and perseverance. The last time we talked to Pettus, the new restaurant had yet to be christened with a name. Now he’s got one.

Watch for Bardo, which, according to Pettus means “a place of transition that is filled with creativity, opportunity, and potential.” (Although the actual dictionary definition is more like “the state of the soul between death and rebirth.”)

Though he’s taking it slow with the rest of the details, he did share a few menu sneak peeks, including blackened Hamachi Collar; gnocchi with wild mushroom and smoked tomato; and a duck breast with confit, roast peach, pistachio granola, and summer truffle.

Bardo will have a regularly changing menu with moderate pricing and entree proteins always available by the half-order.

The “modern American bistro with a focus on the complete guest experience” will also serve an eclectic wine list and approachable craft cocktails. The space and the adjacent patio are getting design updates highlighting their historic architectural features.

Opens this summer.

222 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

