The more it snows, the cheaper your beer gets

Friday, January 17, 2020 by Jay Boller in Food & Drink
Look at that beer Anheuser-Busch

... provided that beer is Busch.

That's right, there's a marketing gimmick afoot! On Jan. 1, macro beverage giant Anheuser-Busch began tallying snowfall totals in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, and (for some reason) New York. Every inch recorded through March 20 can be translated into a dollar off Busch (maximum rebate of $30). 

This weekend's blizzardy forecast could mean major beer savings, as we're looking at 7-9 inches in the Twin Cities:

A 24-pack of Busch runs for $19.23, according to Walmart's grocery store.  

You might be asking yourself: Is Busch good beer? Will the process of putting it in my tum-tum even be enjoyable? We checked with Jerard Fagerberg, the Chief Suds Correspondent for City Pages. 

"I haven't drank it in like a decade, but it's probably not so bad," Fagerberg notes. "You certainly imagine it's worse than actually is." 

There you have it! 

Stay cozy out there, and enjoy this killer Mountain Goats deep cut: 

Comments

