The more it snows, the cheaper your beer gets

That's right, there's a marketing gimmick afoot! On Jan. 1, macro beverage giant Anheuser-Busch began tallying snowfall totals in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, and (for some reason) New York. Every inch recorded through March 20 can be translated into a dollar off Busch (maximum rebate of $30).

This weekend's blizzardy forecast could mean major beer savings, as we're looking at 7-9 inches in the Twin Cities:

Not really much change in the forecast. Snow begins later today, heaviest this afternoon/evening, lighter overnight, with STRONG northwest winds of 35 to 45 mph Saturday. Blowing and drifting snow on Saturday, with blizzard conditions likely in western Minnesota #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/bLvogupO7u — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 17, 2020

A 24-pack of Busch runs for $19.23, according to Walmart's grocery store.

You might be asking yourself: Is Busch good beer? Will the process of putting it in my tum-tum even be enjoyable? We checked with Jerard Fagerberg, the Chief Suds Correspondent for City Pages.

"I haven't drank it in like a decade, but it's probably not so bad," Fagerberg notes. "You certainly imagine it's worse than actually is."

There you have it!

Stay cozy out there, and enjoy this killer Mountain Goats deep cut: