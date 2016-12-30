The Lexington has started its hiring process, offering a glimmer of opening hope

The old St. Paul grande dame on Grand Avenue is set to be revived under the ownership of famed restaurateur Josh Thoma (formerly of La Belle Vie, Solera, and currently of Smack Shack) and the very talented chef Jack Reibel (formerly of Butcher and the Boar, Il Foro, many others). At last.

They've published a Craigslist ad for hiring staff. When reached for comment, Riebel would only confirm: "We are starting the hiring process."

Would he confirm an opening date or any other details?

"Not yet."

So there you go, folks. The Lexington will reopen. Soon.

It's not even the new year yet, and 2017 is already off to a promising start.

1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul

thelexmn.com