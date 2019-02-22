The Juicy Lucy is going global, baybeee

If two photos posted to local Reddit forums earlier this week are any indication... maybe?

Here's one from Medellin, Colombia, uploaded to r/Minneapolis, showing a sign for "Juicy Lucy: Cheese Inside Burgers" (or Juicy Inside Cheese Burgers Lucy, depending on how you choose to interpret the typography):

And another, seen in Phucket, Thailand:

The Colombian Juicy Lucy joint is actually one of two locations, according to its website. They serve a cheddar-filled version and a Blucy, along with a pineapple "Honolulucy." And at least one local thinks they're damn good: A "Jeff" at Medellin Living ranks it among his top 12 burger places in the city.

Reddit user u/ZonasFostonas, who posted the second photo, has actually been living in Thailand the last six months teaching English, but only recently decided to travel down to the historic city of Phuket Town, which is where this Juicy Lucy restaurant was spotted. They decided not to check out the restaurant "because I had already had plenty of American food," but another Redditor posted reviews of the restaurant on that r/Minneapolis post, and the results are pretty positive.

"Maybe next time I am in phuket I will eat there!" Zonas writes to CP. (For the record, Matt's makes Zonas' favorite Lucy in the Twin Cities.)

We're gonna try to get the local's take on a Thai Juicy Lucy, and will report back with the results.