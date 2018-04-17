Arundel already owns the charming and quirky Aster Cafe, as well as the upscale taqueria Jefe Urban Hacienda.

The popular spots—we’ve called Aster the best restaurant for a first date, and the not-even-two-years-old Jefe was last year’s CP pick for best patio—are located just steps from each other on SE Main Street. (Exactly 302 feet, if you trust Google Maps.)

So why not go for three, right? Such was Arundel’s logic when he heard that the old Tuggs Tavern space at 219 SE Main St. was going up for grabs. “It’s really great real estate, the landlord is my landlord at Jefe and Aster—it was really just the right thing at the right time,” he says simply. He took over the space in January and has spent the last few months working on a new place called the Hideaway, which will open later this week—ideally, Wednesday or Thursday.

Besides, you'll find things here you won’t at those other spots. Things like cheeseburgers.

“The opportunity to have a North Woods burger bar—which is what we’re calling it—was the allure,” Arundel explains, adding of the relatively no-frills decor: "We worked hard to make it feel like it's always been there, like you're up in Brainerd, or something."

The point here is to honor the ethos of NYC burger spots like DuMont Burger or Black Iron Burger: good food, done right, not too precious. Arundel sees the Hideaway as an affordable, accessible place for the neighborhood as well as fans of his other eateries.

To that end, the new spot will also have a pretty great happy hour: Monday through Friday from 3–6 p.m., with $4 well drinks, $5 craft taps, two full wings for three bucks, a basket of fries for four, and other daily specials.

And, as at Aster, there will eventually be live music.

You can check out the no-bullshit burger and drink menus in full below.