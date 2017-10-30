No, not the smokehouse joint that seemed poised to take over earlier this summer -- though there's still fiery fare in the future. The busy Lyn-Lake corner will instead welcome the Hasty Tasty, a new American restaurant "with a passion for wood-fired cooking," according to its website.

A release from the Hasty Tasty team explains that the menu is a collaboration between building owner Michael Veazey and local chef Chris Gerster, formerly of the Commodore in St. Paul.

On the beverage side, that same release states that the Better Beer Society and Bittercube -- the cocktail consultants behind the bar menu at an ever-growing number of Twin Cities hot spots, including Lawless and Can Can Wonderland -- will be running the show.

Otherwise, details are relatively scarce for now, though we can say that the "hasty" part is no joke. After its building sat empty for three years, the Hasty Tasty isn't letting any time go to waste...y. It's set to open next month.