The Good Acre Food Hub brings farm food to your table

Enormous cold rooms wait at the ready for whatever is coming out of the ground this week. It could be water spinach (a semi-aquatic, tender green veggie) or cucumbers, or ground cherries, or sweet corn, or all of the above and more.

Much of the produce will wind up in boxes -- about 432 to be exact -- and delivered as shares of the Good Acre's branded CSA (community supported agriculture). Every week, those who have bought into the CSA can pick up a box of fresh local produce at one of the eight pickup spots around the metro.

About 40 farmers contribute to the produce inside a Good Acre box. And with each farmer contributing his or her finest product, the box is more diverse than the average CSA -- and less risky.

Emily Paul, Director of Kitchen Operations explains that with a standard CSA, you take a chance on your farmer. If your farmer's crops get wiped out due to drought, well, then, better luck to the both of you next year.

At the Good Acre, there are 39 more farmers to pitch in.

The Good Acre offers storage, sorting, packing, and cooling facility to small farmers at little or no cost. Facebook

They’ve already sold out of the shares for 2016, but they're accepting 2017 members now. And a CSA isn’t the only way to get your hands on Good Acre's product. Stepping into the commercial kitchen, Emily Paul tells me about their latest classes: pickling, simple summer soups, how to make salsas. The goal is to show you how to make use of a half dozen local ingredients so that a quick and delicious meal manifests on the table.

“You might take a cooking class and then you get home and say ‘No way am I going to make a 30 ingredient recipe!’”

Instead, Paul wants to teach you how to use kohlrabi when it’s in season, and love it. The focus is on quick, casual, simple, every day cooking. The price points are lower too, in the $15 to $40 range.

"We want people to understand that a CSA is something to really use and cook and enjoy and not just let get rotten and throw half of it away," says Paul.

If you aren't a member of the CSA but want to buy some of Good Acre's produce, check out their on-site weekly farmers market. It's not your traditional farmer's market, as there might only be a couple of farmers on hand. But here you can actually get to know the person growing your food. It's less transactional, more intimate.

For the farmers, the resources available here are manifold: sorting tables, washing lines, fridge and freezer storage, education on growing techniques. (Paul points to some hoop houses out back designed for showing small farmers how to extend their growing seasons.)

The instruction manuals are written in English, Hmong, and Spanish, as many of the farmers here are Southeast Asian and Latino). The program is aimed at assisting immigrant and underserved growers, start-up independent farmers, and small urban farms.

The Good Acre can also score big accounts for small farmers. To date, they’ve made business connections with the U of M, Aramark, Hamiline, and school districts like Fridley Public Schools.

All of these services are currently available at little or no cost to the farmers.

The Good Acre is still new. They're not quite at the one-year mark, and connecting the farmer to the eater is still an evolutionary journey.

But now you know you can take the journey to Falcon Heights. It's right by the fairgrounds. That place with all the farmers and all the food.

The Good Acre

1970 Larpenteur Ave. W., St. Paul

651-493-7158

thegoodacre.org