The excellent Tanpopo Noodle Shop in St. Paul is closing

At the time, all the Japanese eating around here was sushi, sushi, sushi. She needed the comfort of noodles and she imagined others needed the comfort of noodles. So she made a Japanese noodle house reminiscent of the ones back home.



The first Tanpopo Noodle Shop was on Cathedral Hill, and it was an instant success. They eventually moved to Lowertown, to a more spacious environment and to be closer to the farmers market where they could gather much of their product for the week.



Sadly, the place that has been one of the most unique restaurants in the Twin Cities for 17 years will be serving its last bowl of noodles on Tuesday, May 23.

Here is the statement from their website:



It has been 17 years since Ben and I opened our own little tanpopo in the Cathedral Hill neighborhood. During the 17 years we shared many happiness and some bumps together to make tanpopo a success. However, in the last six months or so, as Ben and I started to talk about our future, we decided it would be best to pass the torch to someone with a passion for food and new energy.

(Stay tuned to who the next restaurant will be!!)

We want to thank all of you who supported us during the last 17 years. Tanpopo has not been here if it was not for you, our customers, and all the outstanding people worked here and we sincerely thank all of you for making tanpopo happen.

We will take a short break and will be shifting gears a bit but will continue to be involved with food.

We will truly miss you all.





308 E Prince St., St Paul

651-209-6527

tanpoporestaurant.com

