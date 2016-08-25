The Dubliner Cafe can't fill the shoes of Bonnie's on University Avenue

A brief history: Bonnie's was an old-timey place, a scratch-cooking cafe born out of the lifelong dream of owner Bonnie Rolle. She was a bit of a mother figure for all those who passed through the doors, some say a saintly presence who made sure everybody got fed, whether they could pay or not.



Her memory, and the sentiment of Bonnie’s, lived on through her daughter Becky Moosbruger, after Bonnie died in 2013. But early this year, Moosbruger received word that their lease would not be renewed. The adjacent Dubliner Pub would be taking over the space.



The reasons for the change remain somewhat unclear (read more about the story here), but what we know is that the keys were turned over, the space has turned over, and the menu has changed over. Everything is new.



Nothing remains of Bonnie’s old mint-green diner-style cafe with the gingham tablecloths. The new digs are open, airy, and pretty sleek. Wooden floors gleam, swiveling stools perch at the breakfast bar and window, and wooden booths invite you to sink in



The decision to implement a modernized Irish menu is a no-brainer for the longtime, hard-drinking Irish pub, though you won’t find anything overly authentic, or really, overly thought out on the menu.



Since they’re only open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (the menu is served in the bar after 2 p.m. but the cafe shutters), breakfast all day was a good decision. It’s short-order stuff — eggs how you like them with choices of meats and toasts, plus a smattering of omelets. There was also something called "Irish French Toast" that looked too sickly sweet to contemplate: cinnamon brioche with “Irish mist liquor” topped with “Irish mist whipped cream, served with choice of starch.”



We passed.



Thinking that the Irish(-like) selections would be the best way to avert disaster, we went with the usually safe bet of fish and chips, the “Scotchless Egg," and the Reuben.



A heavily battered filet of fish was indeed the best bite of the bunch, tasting fresh and of the sea and flaking away prettily beneath the significant crunch of the batter. Chips are just frozen fries, choose from wedge or “stealth” (when we enquired what a “stealth” fry is — it’s trademarked on the menu — we were told that they’re just “thinner and crisper” fries). What arrived were standard frozen fries.



Curiouser still, the venerable Scotch Egg, a favorite grab-and-go and drinking snack around Britain (and the Minnesota State Fair for that matter), eschews the most important ingredient: the sausage. So what ultimately arrives on the plate are overcooked, deep-fried, hardboiled eggs, with a couple wan accompaniments of pickles and horseradish sauce.



The Reuben won’t excite you if you’re a connoisseur, but if you’re just in it for a sandwich this one's passable. On whole grain toast instead of the imperative tang of rye, it's layered with a little fatty corned beef, a little cheese, a little kraut. It is in fact a sandwich, but we wouldn’t send a Reuben lover over for one.



Service is perky and trying very hard, in spite of being obviously understaffed and harried.



Either the Dubliner Cafe has some work to do before it continues to unleash itself on the general public, or perhaps they’ll just punch a hole in the wall and expand the bar, which might be their best bet.



For the moment, you might think of waiting until the wee hours before ordering this food. Next to a enough whiskey and Guinness it might look a little better.



2162 University Ave., St. Paul

651-646-5551

thedublinerpub.com

