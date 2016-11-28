The dreamiest salad bar and 4 other things to eat this week

Midtown Global Market

920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis #126

651-410-0361

moroccanflavorsmpls.com



Puerco en salsa verde at Maya

Along with their festive new full-service dining room, Maya is launching a menu of full-on entrees, offering an elegant alternative to their best-ever cafeteria line with every permutation of taco, burrito, and tostada known to taqueria-loving man. The pork and potatoes in green sauce is a mundane name for a culinary rock star. Chiles and nopales (cactus) come together in a bewitching sauce and a prettily plated hill of rice and pot of beans make it a hearty meal for just $12. Go on Sunday, when margaritas are two-for-one and cans of beer are a buck.

1840 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis

612-789-0775

mayacuisineusa.com



“Gorgonzola e mela” pizza from Burch

Consistently offering some of the best steaks and pizza under one roof, Burch continues to stretch its imagination. A new pizza eschews marinara for creme fraiche and gorgonzola, putting down a rich, creamy base for a finisher of bacon and green apples cut into precise matchsticks. It’s a classic flavor combo, yet it comes together like something altogether new.

1933 Colfax Ave. S., Minneapolis

612-843-1500

burchrestaurant.com

Celeriac from Tulibee

One of those chef’s darling root vegetables that rarely makes its way into your home crisper, “celeriac” is not often the thing you crave. But the kitchen at Tulibee has made it as craveable as a bowl of Cheetos. Feathery wheels of the veg are charred and sit next to an airy sauce suggesting some Frenchy classicalism. In reality, this is a diaphanous pool of, well, cheese sauce. Drag your fork through it and any drab root vegetable is fresh and new.

300 Washington Ave., Minneapolis

866-501-3300

hewinghotel.com

Mi Kho at MT Noodles

What if you went to a Vietnamese restaurant and you couldn’t decide between the pork, the fried chicken, the crispy wonton shrimp, or the noodle soup? At MT Noodles you can have all of them in one dish if you order the Mi Kho. Like all of the cooking at the tiny Brooklyn Park strip mall wonder, the Mi Kho is a wonderfully elaborate dish of components, each done with integrity enough to be served on its own. The fried chicken is incredible enough to eat by the bucket, the shrimp wonton you’ll fight over so don’t try and share. Do as the server suggests and eat the dish in two phases. Start sans broth, and then finish as a soup. See? You really can have it all at MT Noodles.

8459 West Broadway, Brooklyn Park

763-315-3055

mtnoodles.com