The Bungalow Club slated to open in the old Craftsman space this April

When it opens in the old Craftsman space (4300 E. Lake St.), the Bungalow Club -- which finds Kraft partnering with Jeremiah Dittmann and Sam Rosen -- will be the culmination of their work in kitchens from Minneapolis to New York City to San Francisco.

But Kraft tells City Pages that each member of the trio has Midwest roots -- Kraft spent his teen years slingin' pizza in Pequot Lakes, and he met Rosen met while the pair were at the Grand Cafe (not the reborn Jamie Malone iteration, the first one). And even if they left the nest -- Dittmann, for example, for NYC's beloved Gramercy Tavern -- Kraft says the plan was always to return to Minneapolis.

And don't let that note about the Gramercy trick ya -- the Bungalow Club won't be a dress-up-and-dine kind of place. "Our goal is not fine dining, but a neighborhood establishment focused on fresh pastas and dishes that appear simple but are refined in technique and guided by responsible sourcing," Kraft tells City Pages in an email. "We’d like to think of this as 'comfortably adventurous.'"

Expect lotsa fresh pasta -- at least a half-dozen house-made varieties, according to the Star Tribune -- plus other approachable-but-refined plates.

Kraft also tells the Strib that the space needs some "heavy cosmetic work." The bar, for example, will double to 16 seats, but there's no massive buildout on the horizon. Probably why Kraft says the trio is hoping to open as soon as early April.