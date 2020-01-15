Local restaurant tycoon Kim Bartmann launched the breakfast/lunch spot as Third Bird in 2014, pivoted to Bearcat Bar in 2017 before rebranding as Early Bird three months later, and finally settled on The Bird. Now the future is cloudy yet again for the Loring Park address that previously housed Nick & Eddie and Cafe Maude.

Here's what we know: The Bird will be closed through January. A notice posted on its door, pictured above, states as much. "Some staff are working other places, some are taking some time off," according to PR rep Mary Quinn McCallum.

So, come February, will The Bird return?

"That’s all the info I have right now," Quinn McCallum responded.

Hm, not a good sign. Just look to extremely recent Twin Cities restaurant history: Heyday at Lyn-Lake was supposed to reopen but eventually shuttered, ditto for BBQ institution Rudolph's, and, as we learned today, Ike's in downtown suffered the same fate.

We'll keep ya posted. As our November cover story explored, it's friggin' hard out there to run a restaurant.

The other jewels in Bartmann Group's Twin Cities grub empire include Barbette, Bread & Pickle, Pat's Tap, Red Stag Supperclub, Tiny Diner, Book Club, Trapeze, and Gigi's Cafe.

Take us out, Minnesota garage-rock pioneers the Trashmen!