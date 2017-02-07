The Beer Dabbler Winter Carnival attracts some of the most enthusiastic beer drinkers in the state. One of the most obvious illustrations of the their dedication to their task is the creative exploitation of the no-outside-food rule. According to the organizers, attendees who wear their snacks around their neck are basically allowed to bring in whatever they’d like.

Thus is born the “snack-lace,” an efficient and free way to keep salt and sugar levels up while sampling as many of the 400 beers from 150 breweries as possible.

Simple strings of pretzels are the most common form of salty snack-laces, but some are so replete with treats the snack-laces become meals unto themselves. City Pages collected some of the most decked out snack-laces from the Beer Dabbler Winter Carnival to share how this exploit has blossomed into its very own artform.

Check out the complete gallery of snack-laces here.

Mark and Cedar

“Ours may be the most 'bourgeoisie' necklaces. We tried for the raw-looking approach. Someone with a dinosaur chicken nugget necklace was handing out the Trump [penis] stickers.”



Ingredients: Peanut butter cups, cookies, pretzels, bread, cheese, jalapenos

Jerome

“I made it 2 hours ago. Already ate a bit of the bagel actually.”

Ingredients: Bagel, pretzels, cheddar pretzels, string cheese, sausage

Jennifer

“I just really like Pringles.”

Ingredients: Pringles, Apple Jacks, pretzels

Nic

“I was making this and my buddy shows up like ‘I’ve got a surprise!’ Someone else I was with ate hers and everyone cheered. It was a crowning moment.”

Ingredients: Lunchable, cheese, pretzels, M&Ms

Check out all the ingenious snack-laces of the Beer Dabbler in our photo gallery.