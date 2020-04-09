The best part of waking up is Torani Dark Chocolate Sauce in my cup

Part of the reason for that gradual descent is due to the grievous state of the world, and becoming more aware of the new spate of tragedies and political atrocities as the day slowly unfolds.

Another reason is simply because this coffee is SO DAMN GOOD. And that is solely due to the recent addition of Torani Dark Chocolate Sauce to my coffee. It has improved my morning routine, as well as my overall mood considerably.

I am much happier with this chocolaty goodness in my life. With the current state of affairs, we must take small personal victories wherever we can find them. And friends, I have found mine in the bottom of a coffee mug.

My wife and I were first introduced to Torani’s magical splendor by fashion stylist Brad Goreski. During the lockdown in California, Goreski started a hilarious daily video series he calls “Bradbucks” devoted to trying to replicate his husband Gary Janetti's usual Starbucks order (an iced almond milk mocha, no whipped cream, with two pumps of mocha) from their home kitchen.

It is a comical interaction between the two, and an affectionate gesture from one partner to the other as they attempt to keep a bit of normalcy intact in a world that has become anything but normal.

My wife has become so enamored with Bradbucks that she bought a bottle of Torani's Dark Chocolate Sauce simply because that is the brand Goreski uses in his videos.

I mix my Torani with a healthy pour of Coffee Mate Natural Bliss Sweet Cream ;( we must find pleasure wherever we can during these uncertain times, and I find pleasure in adding a lot of stuff to my coffee. My wife adds a bit of almond milk to hers. We mix that up before pouring in some hot black coffee, and voilà! Our morning coffee experience has been elevated by the delicious, chocolaty nectar of the gods.

It is a moment of delectable bliss. The enhanced coffee not only helps clear my head and get my thoughts together as I start another day of adjusting to the new normal of working from home, but it also provides a much needed burst of sweetness and joy in a world where those simple pleasures are in short supply.

So I implore you to find some sense of comfort wherever and whenever you can during these troubled times. I have found it in Torani Dark Chocolate Sauce. My mornings will never be the same again.

Now I just need to find something to make the rest of my day more bearable – that doesn't involve a dirty gin martini at noon.