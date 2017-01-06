The Bad Waitress Northeast opens next month with breakfast all day and booze

Now there is. Or, there will be. The longtime Nicollet Avenue diner by the same name is branching out into a new Northeast location. They’re promising more emphasis on the bar program with craft cocktails and bar snacks like sliders and crostini.

They’re also calling the place more “elevated,” hinting at a departure from the down-home diner feel of their Eat Street outfit. They're making use of the building’s historic architecture and big, stately windows, but it will still be “funky and quirky,” they swear.

Keeping with the original concept, breakfast will be served all day, with plenty of vegetarian and vegan offerings made of organic ingredients.

Opens February 17

700 Central Ave., Minneapolis

thebadwaitress.com