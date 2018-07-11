The 4 best bike shop cafes in the Twin Cities

And these bean-meets-bike hybrids don’t coast on their dual nature like they’re barreling down Cathedral Hill, either—they’re worth pedaling to even if your ride’s just fine but you’re craving a mug of chai, capable of mending squeaky chains and rumbling stomachs alike.

Freewheel Bike’s Coaster Brake Cafe

You can’t beat Freewheel for convenience—assuming you’re coming by bike—since its doors open right up to the Midtown Greenway. That’s probably why there’s always such a wide cross-section of cyclists here, from spandex-encased speed racers locking up by the Greenway-adjacent patio to kiddos in hot-pink helmets being unzipped from bike trailers. Inside, Peace Coffee is poured into massive mugs, and sandwiches and scones disappear in seconds, either down the gullet of a hungry rider or into a commuter’s backpack for a later lunch. Whether you’re cruising in for a relaxed breakfast or taking your treat back to the trail, don’t hit the road again without getting a “monster cookie.” 1812 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis; 612-238-4447, freewheelbike.com

One On One Bicycle Studio and Cafe

When we say “Come to One On One for the repairs, stay for the pastries,” we mean it. On-the-spot service at this North Loop staple is typically so speedy that they’ll have your flat fixed before you can ask for a flat white, and your croissant might end up keeping you around longer than the mechanic does. Soups, Surkdyk’s sandwiches, and a daily selection of Black Walnut pastries—bacon cheddar buttermilk scones, a toasty, flaky almond croissant—make up the food menu and pair perfectly with a creamy cappuccino while you wait. Afterward, descend into the legendary basement “junkyard,” where you’ll find one of the best used bike selections in town. 117 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-371-9565, oneononebike.com

Angry Catfish Bicycle and Coffee Bar

How serious is Angry Catfish about coffee? Enough that owner Josh Klauck opened a second, bike shop-less cafe—Northern Coffeeworks—in downtown Minneapolis last year. In a few months, GM Rhea Hartford will start leading coffee classes, and there’s even a remodel coming soon; like a fat bike tire on a Barbie tricycle frame, the cafe side is getting a bit too big for its space. Angry Catfish coffee is strong but balanced, the atmosphere industrial but cozy, the baristas exacting but consistently grinning—macho bike culture doesn’t rear its cycling-capped head, and there ain’t one angry employee in the bunch. What makes the place fun is that you can almost forget you’re in a bike shop, so homey is the atmosphere—until you look up from your laptop to see sunlight dancing off the frames suspended overhead. 4208 28th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-1538, angrycatfishbicycle.com

Venture North Bike Walk & Coffee

As much a community gathering hub as it is a bike shop, Venture North has been slinging drinks and building bikes in north Minneapolis since 2011. The beans are local—sourced from Up Coffee in Northeast—as is the art. And the mission is, too. The Harrison shop runs All About Bikes, a mechanic course where north Minneapolis youth learn all about fixing and maintaining bicycles. When the program ends, two even get to stay on staff, honing their wrench-wielding skills as paid apprentices. If you’re not based in North (or aren’t a youth), anyone over 16 can learn some of those skills at a free, volunteer-led open shop each week—or just venture north, as the name suggests, to sip smoothies over a borrowed board game. ​ 1830 Glenwood Ave., Minneapolis; 612-377-3029, venturenorthbwc.com

Deals on wheels

By Theresa J. Beckhusen

Wallet a little light from pouring your hard-earned cash into parts and repairs? Finally splurged on that All City Macho King you’ve been eyeing? Let your bike pay you back a bit with the cyclist-friendly food and drink deals at these Twin Cities businesses.

(* Bicycle Benefits deal. Cyclists who purchase a $5 sticker at participating businesses receive these—and other!—discounts. Find a full list at bicyclebenefits.org.)

Pizza Nea

There’s nothing like a cold beer after a sweaty summer ride, and if you pedal to Pizza Nea on Thursdays, helmet in hand, you’re eligible for a free one. 306 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-331-9298, pizzanea.com

Birchwood Café*

Show your Bicycle Benefits sticker to the folks at Birchwood Cafe to get $5 off a purchase of $25. Get all the savory waffles! 3311 E. 25th St., Minneapolis; 612-722-4474, birchwoodcafe.com

Dumpling*

Dumpling gives cyclists a 50 percent discount on dumplings for pedaling up. 4004 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-724-8795, dumplingmpls.com

Nightingale*

At Nightingale, your Bicycle Benefits sticker furnishes a free drink with a $10 purchase. Good thing their cheese plate starts at $13. 2551 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-354-7060 nightingalempls.com

Quixotic Coffee*

Pedal up to this busy Highland spot with your BB sticker, and you’ll get 20 percent off your order of food and/or cold brew. 769 Cleveland Ave. S., St. Paul; 651-699-5448, quixoticcoffee.com

Mojo Monkey Donuts*

How does a BOGO donuts deal sound? That’s exactly what your sticker gets you at Mojo Monkey donuts—an excellent idea if you want to work your way through the shop’s many, many sugary creations. 1169 Seventh St. W., St Paul; 651-224-0142, mojomonkey.biz

Summit Brewing Company*

Summit Brewing has a BOGO deal, too: Show your sticker, grab two beers for the price of one, and cool off on the breezy patio (or in the freshly renovated taproom). 910 Montreal Cir., St. Paul; 651-265-7800, summitbrewing.com

Tattersall Distilling

Don’t want a donut or a pint? How about a stiff drink? Every Sunday until September 30, cycle to Tattersall’s cocktail room, show your helmet at the bar, and buy one drink to get another on the house. 1620 Central Ave. NE #150, Minneapolis; 612-584-4152, tattersalldistilling.com

Tin Whiskers Brewing*

Bike on up to Tin Whiskers, sticker on display, and you’ll receive a dollar off any pint of beer. 125 Ninth St. E., St. Paul; 651-330-4734, twbrewing.com

Everest on Grand*

Everest on Grand offers cyclists 10 percent off their order (which should include the yak momos and the eggplant curry). They also have tons of options for vegans. 1278 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-696-1666, everestongrand.net

