The 25th annual City Pages Beer Festival is coming Saturday, May 20
What do we like? Beer! How do we like it? With pizza and tacos! Where do we like it? In the park!
You want it, you got it.
The 25th annual City Pages Beer Festival takes place on Saturday, May 20, at West End, St. Louis Park, with live music from The White Keys and accordionist Bill Koncar and the ever-popular Brian Boru Irish Pipe Band.
There will be food by R Taco, Big 10 Restaurant, and WildEarth WoodFired Pizza.
A portion of proceeds from the tasting will benefit Finnegans, a non-profit brewer that gives 100% of profits to Minnesota charities to help the working poor.
Buy a VIP ticket and avoid lines with early admission, while enjoying complimentary eats from the Yard House, Cherry on Top Confections, and Valley Pastries, plus full beers from Enki Brewing including Tailfeather IPA, Cacao Porter, Litmus Pilsner, and Hootenanny Hefeweizen. Also avail yourself of private bathrooms (you’re gonna want ‘em), and more.
VIP tickets are limited and available here for $60.
General entry admission is $35 and tickets are also available here.
Sample beers from the following breweries and vendors:
56 Brewing
Alesmith Brewing Co.
American Vintage Beverage
Angry Orchard
Bald Man Brewing
Bank Beer
Bear Republic Brewery
Bent Brewstillery
Blacklist Artisan Ales
Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative
Burning Brothers Brewing
Canal Park Brewing Company
Castle Danger Brewery
Clown Shoes
Cosmos Brewing
Empyrean Brewing
Enki Brewing Co.
Excelsior Brewing Co.
F-Town Brewing Company
Fair State Brewing Cooperative
Fargo Brewing
Finnegan’s
Fytenburg Brewing Co.
Goose Island
Gray’s Brewing
Horny Goat
Inbound BrewCo
Insight Brewing Co.
Keepsake Cidery
Killebrew
Lakefront Brewery
Lakes & Legends Brewing
Lift Bridge Brewing
Lionheart Cider
McKenzies Cider & Schilling Cider
Mankato Brewery
North Lake Brewing
Omni Brewing
Point Brewing
Rock Bottom Brewery
Sam Adams
Sixpoint Brewery
Sociable Cider Werks
Spilled Grain Brewhouse
St. Croix Brewing Co.
Stagecoach Brewing Co.
Summit Brewing
Third Street Brewhouse
Tin Whiskers
Travelers Beer
Truly Spiked & Sparkling & Twisted Tea
Uncle Johns and Virtue Cider
Urban Growler Brewing Co.
Vermont Cider Company
Waconia Brewing
Wicked Wort
Yard House
Yoerg Brewing
