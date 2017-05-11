The 25th annual City Pages Beer Festival is coming Saturday, May 20

You want it, you got it.

The 25th annual City Pages Beer Festival takes place on Saturday, May 20, at West End, St. Louis Park, with live music from The White Keys and accordionist Bill Koncar and the ever-popular Brian Boru Irish Pipe Band.

There will be food by R Taco, Big 10 Restaurant, and WildEarth WoodFired Pizza.

A portion of proceeds from the tasting will benefit Finnegans, a non-profit brewer that gives 100% of profits to Minnesota charities to help the working poor.

Buy a VIP ticket and avoid lines with early admission, while enjoying complimentary eats from the Yard House, Cherry on Top Confections, and Valley Pastries, plus full beers from Enki Brewing including Tailfeather IPA, Cacao Porter, Litmus Pilsner, and Hootenanny Hefeweizen. Also avail yourself of private bathrooms (you’re gonna want ‘em), and more.

VIP tickets are limited and available here for $60.

General entry admission is $35 and tickets are also available here.

Sample beers from the following breweries and vendors:

56 Brewing

Alesmith Brewing Co.

American Vintage Beverage

Angry Orchard

Bald Man Brewing

Bank Beer

Bear Republic Brewery

Bent Brewstillery

Blacklist Artisan Ales

Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative

Burning Brothers Brewing

Canal Park Brewing Company

Castle Danger Brewery

Clown Shoes

Cosmos Brewing

Empyrean Brewing

Enki Brewing Co.

Excelsior Brewing Co.

F-Town Brewing Company

Fair State Brewing Cooperative

Fargo Brewing

Finnegan’s

Fytenburg Brewing Co.

Goose Island

Gray’s Brewing

Horny Goat

Inbound BrewCo

Insight Brewing Co.

Keepsake Cidery

Killebrew

Lakefront Brewery

Lakes & Legends Brewing

Lift Bridge Brewing

Lionheart Cider

McKenzies Cider & Schilling Cider

Mankato Brewery

North Lake Brewing

Omni Brewing

Point Brewing

Rock Bottom Brewery

Sam Adams

Sixpoint Brewery

Sociable Cider Werks

Spilled Grain Brewhouse

St. Croix Brewing Co.

Stagecoach Brewing Co.

Summit Brewing

Third Street Brewhouse

Tin Whiskers

Travelers Beer

Truly Spiked & Sparkling & Twisted Tea

Uncle Johns and Virtue Cider

Urban Growler Brewing Co.

Vermont Cider Company

Waconia Brewing

Wicked Wort

Yard House

Yoerg Brewing

beerfest.citypages.com