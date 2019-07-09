“[Revolution Hall] is fast-casual with a fine-dining background,” Matt O’Neill of New York City-based parent company Craveable Hospitality Group told us last year. “Everything is prepped from scratch.”

Now Rosedale Center is starting from scratch. The mall will soon install an "innovative experience that celebrates our local food and beverage community" in the former Revolution Hall space, according to a press release.

Mallgoers apparently weren't biting at the tenants offered by Revolution Hall, which peddled standard food-court fare with higher-end trapping: burgers (Saltbrick), pizza (Caputo Pizzeria), sandwiches (Handwich Shop’s), tacos (Angry Taco), and more. That last shop's daunting five-pound burrito challenge was highlighted in our recent feature in local competitive eaters.

The demise of Revolution Hall probably doesn't signal a bearish future for the food hall concept, winner of our 2018 Best Dining Trend.