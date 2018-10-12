A Tuesday email from the delivery-only restaurant Clustertruck reads a lot like one of those.

After making its downtown debut in May, the Indianapolis-based chain reached out this week to tell folks who'd ordered from its Minneapolis location that things aren't going the way they planned.

"We are sad to announce the Minneapolis kitchen is paused for the time being," the email starts.

["I don't think I can make it to dinner Friday."]

"We have appreciated the opportunity to offer you amazing food," it goes on. "It has been a privilege to serve you, an incredibly grateful customer, day in and day out."

["I've really had a good time getting to know you!"]

"We thank the Minneapolis community for its support and feedback over the past months. Testing our model and food offering with you has been so enjoyable."

["Seriously, you're great, a total catch. And you should know that. I'll never forget the time we ordered a Jucy Lucy *and* a pizza from that new downtown delivery thing."]

"We have some things we want to work on, but we look forward to returning in the coming months to serve you guys again."

["Honestly, I'm not really in a place to get serious right now. I need to take some time for myself and figure out what I want. I hope you can understand that."]

"Thank you, The ClusterTruck Team"

["Delete my number from your phone. If you see me again, it'll be when we run into each other at the CC Club next year. Pretend we never hooked up."]

Like any one-time Tinder flame, there is, of course, a chance that ClusterTruck comes back. Maybe there will be another email announcing its return soon—the food and drink equivalent of a 2 a.m. "WYD?" text.

But we don't have to tell you that abrupt departures (or pauses) are rarely a good sign, and for now, the Minneapolis restaurant is listed as closed on ClusterTruck's website (as is its Cleveland operation). Locations in downtown Indianapolis, Columbus, Kansas City, and Denver appear to be up and running.