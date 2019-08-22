That many options under a single umbrella makes Good & Gather Target’s “largest owned Food & Beverage brand” yet. Come 2020, Target expects it to become a multi-billion dollar venture.

Sorry, Archer Farms.

Speaking of which, as part of this change, Target’s existing brands (including Archer Farms and Simply Balanced) will be phased-out, while Market Pantry’s offerings will be mightily whittled to make room for Good & Gather. Theoretically, this will create a more streamlined grocery shopping experience in general… Kind of like a big-box Trader Joe’s, maybe?

For those of us who have spent much of our years (lives?) scraping together our pantries from "generic" brands, the concept of buying a new, but different in-house brand from Target may not read as much more than a packaging switcheroo.

Of course Stephanie Lundquist, executive vice president and president of Food & Beverage at Target, sees things differently. “Our team got to work on our most ambitious food undertaking yet, reimagining our owned food brands to serve up convenient, affordable options that don’t cut corners on quality or taste,” she said, coming dangerously close to admitting Target had… previously been cutting corners.

“Good & Gather is our way of helping even the most time-strapped families discover the everyday joy of food.”

Sure? Sounds like a lot of “optimizing” verbiage from where we’re sitting, and that usually makes for a pretty circuitous route to “joy” on a lived, human level.

To be fair, the new Good & Gather brand professes a commitment to leaving garbage additives like artificial flavors and sweeteners, synthetic colors and high fructose corn syrup by the wayside. Answering questions as to whether and how that translates to “taste” and “convenience” while the corporation rakes in billions will only reveal itself over time, but we’ll be here for it… because, frankly, we have to be!

No one escapes Target.