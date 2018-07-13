The Minnesota Twins have "indefinitely suspended" the international pizza chain from their Minneapolis stadium, Twins communications director Dustin Morse says.

On Wednesday, Papa John's founder John Schnatter quit his chairman of the board role after it was reported that he used the N-word during a conference call in May.

Schnatter, who was already drowning in bad PR for suggesting last year that NFL anthem protests were hurting pizza sales, arranged last spring's conference call to strategize ways to avoid bad PR. While downplaying his anthem statements, Schnatter said "Colonel Sanders called blacks n-----s," Forbes reports.

Schnatter, 56, quickly apologized, but his namesake company, which operates more than 5,100 locations around the world, is getting smacked by waves of backlash. Major League Baseball axed its "Papa Slam" promotion earlier this week; the University of Louisville announced it's working to rename Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. Papa John's is currently scrubbing Schnatter's image from its packaging and marketing materials.

Pizza-craving baseball fans have other -- and, frankly, better -- options at Target Field, including Pizza Lucé (Section 234), by-the-slice Freschetta (Sections 122 and 318), and stone-oven personals (Carew Atrium). Morse says the team is exploring options to replace the former Papa John's spaces in Sections 122 and 319.

