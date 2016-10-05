Take an online cooking course from Andrew Zimmern

And, he knows about cooking too, of course. So he put these two hard-earned skills together in a new format: Online cooking classes.

The big guy, looking down his trademark glasses, says he'll make you a "rock star" in your own kitchen by teaching fundamentals like stocks and sauces, knife skills, and braising.

The video series is produced in conjunction with Minneapolis-based startup company The Big Know, which focuses on helping "brands teach consumers." Go to The Big Know to have luxury kitchen countertop Juggernaut Cambria help you design your dream kitchen, for instance. Or, the Blue Zones empire will walk you through the process of "living longer, better."

Courses are free (unless you count buying into the Zimmern brand), and the production quality is quite eye-catching and looks genuinely informative.

Peruse the whole Zimmern course catalog by clicking here.