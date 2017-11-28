Take a peek inside Pourhouse No. 2, opening Thursday in the old Library Bar space

"Forty-two, I think. Forty-two or 48."

"We lose track."

Either way, it's a lot. "We want to be the place to watch and support Gopher athletics," Pourhouse co-owner Deepak Nath says, strolling through the bar's almost-ready space in Dinkytown on Tuesday morning.

Nath insists there isn't a bad seat in the house at Pourhouse's second location; when it opens later this week, it'll do so with tons of television screens, plus new intelligent lighting technology and a state-of-the-art sound system. (In other good news for the Gopher faithful: Pourhouse's "Game on? Game on!" deal, which means drink specials are running whenever they're playing.)

The screens aren't the only thing that's new at the former home of the Library Bar, which shuttered in September after 19 years at the corner of Fourth Street Southeast and 14th Avenue. Is anything recognizable? Nath quips: "We didn't change the four walls on the outside."

Gone is the sprawling downstairs bar, which has been replaced with a smaller, wall-hugging one to make way for a stage (expect live music and DJs) and additional seating (though that space will, in all likelihood, spend a lot of time serving as an impromptu dance floor). There's a second bar upstairs, and two more are on the way this spring, when Pourhouse Dinkyktown will get a two-story patio and expand into the basement space.

All but one of the bar's co-owners are U of M alums, so you'll find a few U-specific design touches that complement Pourhouse's brick walls, reclaimed wood hardware, and black leather banquettes. And yes, as with its downtown sibling, there are a few hidden doors and sneaky secret passageways here, too.

Pourhouse Dinkytown props open its doors on Thursday, November 30 at 7 p.m. They're tapping a keg in tribute to the Library -- and there's free beer until it runs out.

Pourhouse Dinkytown

1301 Fourth St. SE, Minneapolis

thepourhousempls.com